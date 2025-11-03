Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

October 2025

Nukes As Fake As Charlie Kirk's Death
The psychos have rolled out their latest nuclear scarefest in time for Halloween. Anyone who still believes in the atomic weapons hoax has had too many…
  
The Climate Hoaxters Are Losing Their Minds
The Commitards at Wet Eireann are at it again trying to control the sheep with their inane colour-coded warnings. Thanks but we'll take the risk. There…
  
'Dr' John Campbell Has 'Covid' Again
Another fake-boosted regime asset who's been grifting on Convid for five years, pushing non-existent viruses and the lab leak psyop to terrify those…
  
Ivor Cummins Says He Will Tell Lies About Viruses To Stay In The Game
We tried to warn them but a lot of awaketards were taken in by Ivor Mectin. Give anyone hawking gold a very wide berth. They are owned.
  
Staged Riots In Dublin Starring Jewish Martyr Ezra Le Plant, Tayto The Pony And Yizzer
Halloween came early to Dublin this week when a masked mob of MI5 assets in fancy dress and the usual crisis actors staged their latest fake riot in…
  
Voting And Spoiling Your Vote Is Participating In Organised Crime And Facilitating Fraud
The rigged voting system is run by criminals who decided the outcome of the presidential 'selection' long ago. By voting and spoiling your vote (a data…
  
Erika Kirk: The Joy Of Widowhood (Vicks Edition)
Some more cheese from the free-dumb ceremony at the Crisis Actor Oscars. Must have been VapoRub or something stronger up her nose that feigned the odd…
  
Erika Kirk: The Joy Of 'Widowhood'
The 32nd birthday party for Charlie was a hoot. Can you imagine what the 33rd will be like! But Erika's not the only counterfeit 'wife': Melania and…
  
Biopsies: A Money-Making Racket That Cause Cancer To Spread
Tumours are the body's way of sealing up toxins (cancer) before excretion. When doctors stick a pin into them, they are undoing that healing process and…
  
Magatard Hero Charlie Kirk Masked Up And Pushing Fear Of Fake Virus
...and the hydroxychloroquine hoax
  
