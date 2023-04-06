Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Most Censored (Actual) Journalist In Ireland. Exposing Media Lies And Fakery. Twitter Will Not Reinstate My 65K Account. Editor www.irishlightpaper.com

People

Gemma O’Doherty

@gemmaodoherty
Gemma O’Doherty's avatar
Investigative Journalist. Most censored person in Ireland. Banned On Twitter At 65k Subscribers. Editor www.irishlightpaper.com
© 2025 Gemma O’Doherty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture