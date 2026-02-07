I’ll be doing a more extensive piece on the framing of Aaron Brady in the coming weeks, but for now, I want to post my most recent livestream on this horrendous miscarriage of justice which is thankfully gaining traction at last and the public are starting to take note.

It has never made sense that on the night of his murder in January 2013, Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe had not been due to work but was called in at the last minute to accompany staff collecting cash from rural credit unions along the Cooley Peninsula. This is just one of the many anomalies in the case and points to the very real possibility that this was a direct hit on his life by powerful individuals who wanted him dead. No explanation is given as to why he was called in to do the Friday shift unexpectedly and it’s a part of the story that is often written out by state media even though it is hugely significant.

Det Adrian Donohoe was scathing about senior garda management in the days before his murder.

It’s now proven beyond any doubt that Aaron Brady could not have been the killer because he is significantly smaller than the man who pulled the trigger and was in another jurisdiction at the time. The guards have told lie after lie about the facts of the case and set about framing an innocent man knowing that he had nothing to do with the murder. Is this because they are protecting Donohoe’s real killers who were working under the orders of the force to try to silence the detective at a time when a massive whistleblower scandal was brewing? Knowing what we know about the gardai now, nothing can be ruled out. They arranged Veronica Guerin’s murder in the blink of an eye because she was becoming a thorn in their side.

And so was Adrian Donohoe. Just four days before he was shot in the head at point blank range by a clearly experienced gunman, he had been rallying the troops at his local barracks against senior Garda management, the then Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan - one of the most corrupt individuals to ever enter the force - and Minister Alan Shatter who was in charge of ‘Justice’ at the time. Donohoe was one of the most vocal at a public meeting that evening and demanded that senior brass should stay away from the GRA (Garda Representative Association) AGM later that year due to worsening conditions in the force and cutbacks. He may have expressed sympathy towards whistleblowers as well. He was scathing of the upper echelons in power and four days later he was killed on a shift he had not been due to work. Is this a coincidence? Given the lengths senior management have gone to stitch up an innocent man for the crime, the answer has to be no.

This is the link to my latest stream in which I discuss the background to this speculation and outline how the same Garda management set out to destroy my life because I was doing my job and holding them to account:

https://gemmaodoherty.com/detective-adrian-donohoe-demanded-boycott-of-callinan-and-shatter-in-the-days-before-his-murder/

What I can say without any hesitation is that these people are capable of anything.

I’ll return to this subject soon. Please support the family’s justice campaign here: https://www.youtube.com/@justice4aaronbrady755

If you are reading this from America, and in particular New York, we really need your assistance in exposing this terrible crime and the miscarriage of justice involved so that we can get Aaron out of jail.