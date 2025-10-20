Voting feeds the corrupt system as does spoiling the vote. If you want to bring it down, stay home and rip up your vote

As mind-bendingly tedious as it has been, the #SpoilTheVote campaign has served an important purpose. It has exposed the so-called right in Ireland for the charlatans they are: bought-off puppets of the regime, fake boosted by the Musk algorithm and as bogus as the libtard left: two wings of the same Jew bird designed to keep the goy divided and fighting amongst themselves.

Every single component of the State is now corrupt and broken. All by design. In order to fully install the technocratic One World Order of AI governance, the old institutions run by humans have to be taken down. That’s why we see criminality, fraud and dysfunction rampant across the gardai, judiciary, legal profession, HSE, Tusla, education and all other State-run operations, not least the electoral system. It’s the classic Jewish ‘March Through The Institutions’ process of demolition: Ordo Ab Chao.

If voting - or spoiling your vote which is still voting - made any difference, it would be outlawed. Come on. As if those who have stolen our wealth, taken our freedom, destroyed our country and are intent on poisoning the masses with toxic injections would allow us to remove them from power and install genuine people following an election. Given everything we now know, it takes a low IQ to swallow this sort of tripe.

The Trumptard mason at the heart of the Build Back Better process in Ireland, and posterboy for the #SpoilYourVote campaign, is deep entryist Declan Ganley, a military operative who’s been duping Catholics in Ireland for decades playing the part of phony outsider when he is just another puppet of the Jewish financial cabal.

Declan Ganley: A Trumptard with long military service defending the rotten State while pretending to be a man of the people

His higher-up is Peter Thiel aka The Anti-Christ who runs Palantir, the company installing the global surveillance grid considered the most evil entity in the world (see a short video about Thiel below - every duped Irish Catholic should watch it). Thiel finances Ganley through Ganley’s 5G military communications company Rivada which uses ‘highly secure laser-linked satellites capable of transmitting your data from pole to pole, hemisphere to hemisphere, in milliseconds.’ Well, we know what that’s about.

Your ‘saviours’ are actually constructing the surveillance grid you thought they were freeing you from. Pre-crime thought policing is their speciality. And that’s exactly what the #SpoilYourVote campaign is also about: a very clever way of finding out exactly who is right-leaning, disillusioned with the regime, feeling ‘left out’ and may at some point have to be tracked for their potentially ‘far right terrorist’ leanings. Ganley is the data-collector-in-chief for the international controllers who hold Ireland by the scruff of the neck and are bleeding it dry. Here he is with Blackrock Vulture puppet Eddie Hobbs begging for the morons’ data and letting them know their outrage will be registered by his Bolshevik managers.

Ganley orchestrated the operation to run Maria Steen and fool Irish ‘truther’ Catholics that she was some sort of messiah coming to save them. (As we covered previously, see below). Her entire campaign was an operation from start to finish to fool naive Catholics and keep them sucked into the predetermined ‘selection’ making them think their anger would bring about change. The property tycoon’s daughter and barrister’s wife is too sweet to be wholesome and was just playing her part in the SpoilYourVote con job, which is also designed to demoralise anyone idiotic enough to take part in it.

Because despite their efforts, the day after the selection, everything is going to be exactly as it was the day before. Do the government and their handlers care that you are angry and want to be heard? Not one bit. If anything they relish it because they hate you and want you gone. You are nothing more than useless sheep and cattle to them and they cannot continue to print money to pay your pensions and welfare. So sorry to disappoint, but they’re not going to turn around and start loving you no matter how many spoiled votes there are. The government knows how furious most shitizens are at the state of the country and hyperinflation in particular but it has no bearing on them whatsoever. If it did, they would have stopped a long time ago. They are destroying the State and the voting system to bring in their digital Jew-topia

What is particularly noticeable about the SpoilYourVote charade is that every single member of the controlled opposition is in on it, bar the Burke cult who understandly came out for the Protestant candidate Heather Humphries at the weekend. All of this is scripted too of course.

‘Freedom hero’ Jana ‘Mommie from Maine’ Lunden is in on it. Remember how this CIA spy used her own children to promote abortion, and during the Convid, she spied on her neighbours to see if they were complying with the hoax, calling for military police for those who were not.

Fraudster supreme ‘Senator Sharon Keogan’ who wants the country plastered in CCTV and sick children micro-chipped is another pusher of the #SpoilTheVote pantomime.

Ivor ‘Mectin’ Cummins and his sidekick Mullally have been long time actors collecting data from the awkward squad through their various online spoofs.

The billionaire elite who run Ireland decided whom they were going to put into the Áras a long time ago. It doesn’t make any difference who it is and all the retarded analysis in the world over the next few days isn’t going to change that. Those who spoil their vote are not only feeding the regime and keeping the corrupt system propped up, they’re allowing their data to be processed. Far better to boycott the wretched system completely and opt out rather than clamouring to keep it going. Walk away. That would be a much better strategy than crying over spilt milk. And finally for once and for all, understand that politics is nothing more than scripted acting, a performance to dupe you into thinking you have a say. It’s never going to improve your life as long as you wait, just theirs. That’s its raison d’etre.

Background on Peter Thiel Declan Ganley’s financier (Call For An Uprising Channel On Bitchute)