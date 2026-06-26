Imagine my surprise to learn Caracas and its coastline is undergoing a SMART, sustainable makeover! So what might be the quickest, cheapest and least bureaucratic way to wipe out the old in one fell swoop and ring in the new? Stage an earthquake perhaps, using controlled demolitions, and put the blame on climate change? What better opportunity to release global coffers when national debt is heading for an alleged $240 billion in Venezuela. They can pull scripted stunts like this in their sleep because they know the levels of retardedness in the global population. They ran a similar scam in Haiti to bring that country under the clutches of the CIA and turn it into a US hub of drug and human trafficking. Twenty-five years on, the world is still fooled by the 9/11 spoof. And even if six billion people saw right through this latest event, the global casting crew would still get away with it.

Just hours before the ‘quakes’ struck, the media published a flurry of stories about Venezuela’s national debt which is facing the ‘world’s largest restructuring’. Uncanny timing. One day later, hundreds of millions in ‘international emergency aid’ is on the way! Sounds more like a money-laundering operation by the usual UN NGOs.

The ‘earthquakes’ come six months after the CIA/Mossad coup and Maduro kidnapping charade in Venezuela aimed at giving the Blackrock banking cabal control of the largest oil reserves in the world. A ‘Build Back Better’ operation like this using the pretence of natural disaster or war, which we saw in Gaza and Ukraine, is the regime’s standard means of cementing control over a failed state with the installation of UN ‘crisis teams’ flown in from abroad and the introduction of no-go zones and martial law during the ‘rescue operation’. Order Out Of Chaos.

There’s no denying Venezuela has experienced widespread destruction but how it happened is disputable because the script, as usual, stinks. The global controllers have the technology to create earthquakes and tsunamis but this looks more orchestrated and targeted. How did so many buildings survive when others didn’t, for example, if the force was so great? See before and after images below.

As always, we should be suspicious of all viral videos of the alleged event. Who exactly takes out their phones while buildings are collapsing around them, starts filming and then has the demeanour to put it online and the algorithm knows to make it go viral? An unlikely series of coincidences. Who just happened to be filming this building at the exact moment of its collapse? Someone who knew it was about to come down? Wouldn’t you be more inclined to run for your life?

This clip shows a miracle toddler rescue captured on camera. Note how most of the contents of the table remain in place. AI at its worst.

And wherever there’s 'a ‘puppy found alive in rubble’ headline, your spoofometer should be through the roof. ‘Happy ever after’ sentimental stories like these are spun to create an emotional response in the public so they abandon common sense and the ability to ask rational questions like: can a puppy really survive a building falling on top of it?

Tear-jerking puppy rescues feature regularly in earthquakes and should be taken with a large pinch of salt.

…like this tall tale

‘Rotny Bombart’ - a classic Venezuelan name - is the 33-year-old hero of the story (there’s always one). He’s a paramedic who spent five hours hunting for his mother in a collapsed tower block, also No. 33. The tower collapsed. There’s nothing left of it, he says, but he managed to spend five hours searching in it. Something doesn’t compute.

Stories like this are fiction. It’s inconceivable that in the chaotic aftermath of an earthquake, journalists would have victims all lined up and ready to go with their stories. Where do they find these people? Wandering around the rubble? How are the media even allowed into the danger zones in the first place. It’s all pre-scripted to make the event seem real.

This woman was well enough to do an interview just seconds after being pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building. And the BBC wants us to believe this tripe?

Also, it’s not remotely credible that within hours of the event, they have the deaths, injuries and missing people tallied up, as below. This sort of detailed information would take weeks to collate.

This story was published two weeks ago, outlining plans to deal with obstacles hindering the ‘re-engineering of the State.’ Amazing timing, once again.

Venezuela’s biggest city and coastline are getting a makeover just like Gaza. It’s not for the ordinary people except to control them more, herd them into 15-minute-cities and bleed their natural resources dry.