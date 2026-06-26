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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
7h

Knew it was planned.

Paging CBDC.

Coming to an event near you in 2030.

US passed law, no CBDC prior to 2030.

Last earth quake was Turkey, who stepped out of line

buying S300 missiles from Russia.

Now,Venezuela oil needed for reconstruction.

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GahtDiNuetAh303's avatar
GahtDiNuetAh303
7h

I instantly thought of foul play, when i heard of it..🤷🏼‍♂️

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