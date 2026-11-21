Chay Bowes: Crisis actor extraordinaire; asset of the military industrial complex, pusher of lockdowns and Covid vaccines, playing his role in the latest fear op

Just when you thought the directors had scraped the bottom of the barrel clean when it comes to lousy psyops, a new crisis actor is born and catapulted onto the internet stage, this time playing the role of persecuted journalist. We know all about that topic here and what it is like to face actual harassment for reporting on State corruption and can smell an imposter a mile off. Chay Bowes is no journalist, he is not being persecuted and he’s a very, very bad actor.

First, let’s iron out a few of the obvious giveaways in this cheese-laden hoax and its real function. No actual Irish person has ever spelt the Irish name Shea or Shay as Chay. What sort of a name is it? Where exactly did it come from? Certainly not Ireland. But he is only a character in an internet fear op.

Chay plays the role of intrepid war reporter for Russia Today, a CIA/MI5 creation pretending to be based in Moscow. It may have an office there but it’s more than likely housed in a Langley basement or an industrial estate in Haifa. Either way, it’s about as real as CNN, ABC, BBC, RTE - any of the alphabet media outlets that lie for a living. The only purpose of RT is to pretend that Russia is an independent, self-sufficient nation always being picked on and bullied by Western leaders when anyone with half a brain has worked out by now that Putin is a fully signed-up member of the NWO and just another puppetician playing his part to bring about the diabolical One World Government and wipe out Russian sovereignty and nationhood for good. See below.

Holocaust denial laws? Tick.

Lockstep on lockdowns? Tick.

Promoting vaccines and mask mandates? Tick.

Putin is not coming to save either the Russians or us. He’s owned by the same group of people who control everything and is acting out a role. But when the phony Ukraine war narrative starts to fade from public consciousness, they try to breathe fresh life into it every so often by creating a new episode in the tedious teledrama. There is no war in Ukraine. There is a money-laundering operation to make the 1% richer. As with Iran and all of their simulated conflicts, it is designed to create an excuse to keep hiking up gas prices in Western countries bleeding Europeans dry and destroying their quality of life in line with UN Agenda 2030 and the Communist Sustainable Development Goals. And Russia and Ukraine are joined at the hip to facilitate it.

Enter stage left actor Chay Bowes who’s being used to create an impression that the war is real and that he is being persecuted by Brussels for giving Russia’s side of the story. Fire the scriptwriters immediately. We’ve heard it all before. And when you collapse from shock when you open your next gas bill, you can thank Chay because he’s perpetuating the myth that the conflict is genuine.

We Irish have more experience than most of the fake war because of the ‘fleeing hordes’ of Ukrainians that have been foisted upon us since that bogus operation began four years ago. Except they aren’t fleeing anything. From what we’ve observed, they return home to Kiev as often as possible in between benefit days to pick up new jeeps, get their teeth whitened and visit granny who for some reason they left behind. We know there is no war because we observe these invaders and their carry-on and we don’t buy it for a second. And that’s another reason why they’ve added an Irish crisis actor to the mix - because they know the Irish are wising up to the scam.

Chay’s story is the stuff of standard Jewish fantasy. The algorithm has turned him into an internet hero overnight on the side-splitting claim that he’s been ‘blacklisted by the EU’ for ‘spreading Russian propaganda’. Of course nothing of the sort has happened because Chay is working for the EU/UN/CIA/MI5 as an asset blackmailed and owned long ago by the regime. The evidence for this is overwhelming not least because his woeful acting would make Erika Kirk worthy of an Oscar.

Here he is fumbling through his sham script pretending that his bank accounts have been shut down and his wife’s business has been closed leaving her and the ‘four kids’ without food. He even makes the preposterous claim that he has to apply to the Central Bank of Ireland for a licence to buy bread. GoFraudMe incoming. Actors need to be paid after all. Another act-whore George Galloway has already come to his rescue and will no doubt get it up and running.

Poor Chay says he’s been cancelled everywhere but if you venture onto X or YouTube, you’ll find he’s trending and hasn’t been cancelled anywhere. The algorithm is boosting the living daylights out of him. He’s being made to go viral everywhere by the military industrial complex. That is not censorship. That is not cancellation. That is not blacklisting. Real journalists who haven’t been bought are actually cancelled. They’re not allowed on X or YouTube. I’m speaking from experience. I’m not allowed on social media bar a few obscure places like here, Gettr and Bitchute. That is actual blacklisting. That is real censorship.

Let’s delve a little into Chay’s past to see exactly where he came from. Born in 1971 in south Dublin, he got his early training as a deep state crisis actor in the military. He began his career with the Irish Army as a combat paramedic and made the unusual move into phlebotomy of all things working in St James’s Hospital drawing and collecting blood. Hum. He developed a ‘passion’ for hellcare and decided to buy a van to collect blood samples from nursing homes and private houses on the premise that people were better off receiving hellcare at home rather than in hospitals. #StayHome anyone? This guy knew what was coming next. Before long, he had applied to do vaccinations as well and was getting contracts from the HSE. Fancy that. Five years later, fast forward to the Covid scam where he couldn’t get enough of lockdowns and the poison vaccine, pushing them on social media night and day to anyone stupid enough to listen. Some hero.

Chay - the legend of the hour - is still pushing vaccines.

When his handlers decided to move Chay into ‘media’, he was given a role as a 33.3% shareholder in ‘The Ditch’ - a controlled opposition vehicle churning out nothing-burgers as news. To boost his journalistic credentials and make him look like a real whistleblower, they gave him a Mickey Mouse ‘exclusive’ about Leo Varadkar leaking a confidential document to a friend. Small change compared to the real corruption he was never going to report on.

Chay was then moved off to his next role as ‘a roving reporter’ in Russia - ‘Our Man In Moscow’, as they called him in a storyline as credible as Sandy Hoax.

As an establishment insider, needless to say he pushes all the usual anti-Western tripe calling anti-immigration proponents racists, spouting anti-Catholic gibberish at every opportunity and aligning himself with MI5/Sinn Fein reds.

MI5 together

Chay Bowes is not starving. His wife and children are not starving. His bank accounts have not been frozen. He does not need a licence from the Central Bank of Ireland to buy bread. He has not been silenced in any way shape or form. He is not barred from the EU. As he did during the insidious lockdowns, Chay is being used to pump fear into the public as in this is what will happen to you if you disagree with us. We’ve seen it a thousand times before. It’s one of the very few tools of propaganda and social engineering they have left.

The algorithm will continue to push this hoax as long as it remains useful to the regime. No doubt Chay’s handlers will have some new roles lined up for him in the fake media or rigged selections in Ireland. He’ll probably take a pretend court case which he will ‘win’ and confidence will be restored once again in the Irish justice system and its crooked judges. Yeah right. A win-win for all until such time as they decide to put him out to grass with Jeffrey, Charlie, Russell and the rest of their useless idiots. Next…..

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