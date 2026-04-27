Trump Hoaxassination 3 And Other Crisis Actors
Forgot the Ketchup this time but just as fake...
Enjoy!
(Courtesy of Fork Faced Bitchute Channel)
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Who calls their son Cole Allen? Or even Cole Tomas Allen? Unless they’re born for Masonic theatre. 33
I particularly liked how all the heroic keyboard correspondents, who are so free with their ideas and theories about sending other peoples children to war and injury, squeaked squawked and panicked like headless chickens when their own sorry carcass was in “danger”…
🤭😂😱