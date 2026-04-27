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Kirsten Kennedy's avatar
Kirsten Kennedy
1dEdited

Who calls their son Cole Allen? Or even Cole Tomas Allen? Unless they’re born for Masonic theatre. 33

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Nick Lovell's avatar
Nick Lovell
1d

I particularly liked how all the heroic keyboard correspondents, who are so free with their ideas and theories about sending other peoples children to war and injury, squeaked squawked and panicked like headless chickens when their own sorry carcass was in “danger”…

🤭😂😱

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