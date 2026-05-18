Back to sleep, Magatards. I’d rather walk alone.

Dying inside for the two buffoons on either side of Tommytard: John Wilson and some other eejit. Cringe-ometer broke it was so triggered.

Because enemies of the regime are allowed to put up huge stages in the middle of capital cities, in the same way fake whistleblowers like Assange get statues of themselves in the middle of Berlin.

At least the plants are revealing themselves now for what they are…