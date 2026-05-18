Tommytards Take Back The JewK... Not!
But a great celebration of multiculturalism in Londistan, every cent of it funded by the Js
Back to sleep, Magatards. I’d rather walk alone.
Because enemies of the regime are allowed to put up huge stages in the middle of capital cities, in the same way fake whistleblowers like Assange get statues of themselves in the middle of Berlin.
At least the plants are revealing themselves now for what they are…
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Tommy is a MOSSAD asset, he's always been a MOSSAD asset!
The video proves climate change is causing severe suntans. Worse than the 1976 heatwave and 6 week draught.