Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Dianedenizen's avatar
Dianedenizen
1d

Tommy is a MOSSAD asset, he's always been a MOSSAD asset!

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Micheal O' Riain's avatar
Micheal O' Riain
2d

The video proves climate change is causing severe suntans. Worse than the 1976 heatwave and 6 week draught.

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