Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2h

" The Freemasons should control all men of every class, nation and religion, dominating them without obvious compulsion; uniting them through a strong bond; inspiring them with enthusiasm to spread common ideas; and with utmost secrecy and energy, direct them toward this singular objective throughout the world."

Adam Weishaupt, Munich 1765.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alison's avatar
Alison
3h

Gemma you keep me sane. Thank you 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture