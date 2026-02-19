With impeccable timing, the queen of Irish shills Ashling O’Loughlin sank to her latest act of desperate trolling on the day of my Court of Appeal hearing earlier this week. Whenever I’m taking on the lawfare libelers Ronan Lupton and Co in the courts, her garda handlers roll her out to make a fool of herself again in yet another pathetic attempt to ‘get Gemma’.

Psuedo journalist Ashling O’Loughlin promotes all of the NWO agendas

In her latest retarded script, she claims that because I have called out the Epstein farce for the shameless distraction op that it is, I must be a defender of paedophiles. Note to her garda handlers: please try harder. The dummy ‘troofers’ haven’t worked out yet that the paedophiles are NOT coming to arrest the paedophiles, the Jews aren’t going to take down their own, Mandelson, in a million years, and you are watching a bad Netflix series to distract you from the technocratic prison being built around you. Prince Andrew has no more been arrested than Epstein is six foot under. I understand you want it to be true and that the Deep State loves you after all, but I’m sorry, it’s all a lousy show and they’re laughing at you, as usual.

I speak from experience when I say the mainstream media including Ashling O’Loughlin, who never left it, are the biggest protectors of child abusers. She is a deranged individual owned by the regime and captured by the guards long ago.

Here she is defending the Fianna Fail rapist and killer of Mary Boyle - Ireland’s longest and youngest missing child - and telling her dense audience that we shouldn’t be allowed to say things like ‘the guards protect paedophiles’, which they do 24/7/365. She calls those same abusers ‘her brothers and sisters’. As in the fraternal lodge?

Ashill, who spent her career interviewing seedy celebrities for a living, doesn’t have an original thought in her head from dawn to dusk and is given these scripts by her higher-ups to try to undermine my journalism. In her latest depraved rant, she has falsely accused an innocent man as being the chief suspect in the murder of Mary Boyle. Brian McMahon was stitched up by the guards when they were looking for a suspect for the 1977 murder of the Donegal six-year-old to protect the Fianna Fail murderer Mary’s uncle Gerry Gallagher (below).

During my investigation into Mary Boyle’s disappearance, I interviewed the two lead detectives in the murder who informed me that Brian McMahon was framed, that Gerry Gallagher was the chief suspect and that the guards were ordered by Fianna Fail’s longest serving councillor Sean McEniff not to arrest him. Because they wanted justice for Mary, they never once changed their minds on this matter or told me to edit their interviews despite what lying O’Loughlin claims. The guards were ordered to look elsewhere to fabricate and frame a suspect. Bundoran politician McEniff was one of Fianna Fail’s mafia bosses until his death in 2017, and was very close to Micheal Martin, who slavishly defended him after my investigation proved McEniff was the one who covered up the murder.

Micheal Martin was always under the thumb of Fianna Fail mafia boss Sean McEniff who covered up the Mary Boyle murder

Here’s the head of the original investigation, retired Garda Sergeant Martin Collins, explaining how the interference happened. In this clip, the former head of the Donegal Special Branch Aidan Murray also appears, claiming that after McEniff’s intervention to protect the killer, they were to look elsewhere for a suspect.

A former army officer, Brian McMahon was falsely accused by gardai and convicted of sex offences in 2013 at the age of 63, almost 50 years after that abuse was alleged to have taken place. Brian has always maintained his innocence and says this fabricated case was manufactured against him to create a fall guy for the Mary Boyle murder and protect the Fianna Fail killer.



Today, aged 76, Brian is a hugely popular man in his adopted home town of Sligo where it is widely believed he was framed by the gardai. When he was released from jail in 2015 after a year-and-a-half for crimes he is adamant he did not commit, the guards dragged him away and tortured him in an effort to force a confession out of him for the Mary Boyle murder. They denied him his medication for severe neuralgia in the hope that he would break. He didn’t and the DPP threw out the gardai’s obscene case against him.



When he was released, the crooked media were waiting for him with their cameras. On their photographs, which they put on the front page, they added red lipstick to his face to make him look like a pervert. These are the sordid lengths the gardai and media went to destroy an innocent man and protect the real killer purely because he was associated with Fianna Fail and protected by other paedophiles in the area including McEniff.

While I was investigating the Mary Boyle murder, I interviewed Brian and got to know him. He was an honest, vulnerable man exploited by the guards because of his naivety and trusting nature. His account of his framing was so credible and disturbing, I included it in my documentary Mary Boyle: The Untold Story, which is below.

These grotesque and defamatory accusations O’Loughlin has made against an innocent man who was framed by the guards are so wicked and immoral, we must assume that whatever dirt the State has on her must be pretty damning. She couldn’t care less about getting justice for Mary Boyle. Her only agenda is to get Gemma. So we really must be getting to her bosses, which is very rewarding.

My documentary - which had one million views on YouTube before my account was banned after I spoke against the Covid jab - has stood the test of time. It led to the case being ‘reopened’ but the guards never had any intention of arresting Gerry Gallagher and he died in 2023 protected ‘til the end by Fianna Fail, Micheal Martin and corrupt local detectives.

During my 30 years as an investigative journalist, my record defending children who have been victims of sexual predators also speaks for itself.

Hundreds of men who were abused as young boys by Terenure College rugby coach John McClean have seen justice done with his jailing on foot of my investigation. It revealed how the guards and media had protected him for decades too, refusing to tell the men’s stories and expose his crimes.

We shouldn’t dignify Ashling McLoughlin with any response at all because she is not worthy of it but I will not stand by and allow an innocent man to be re-abused all over again. I spoke to Brian today and warned him to be careful as they may pounce on him again. Next year, Mary Boyle will be 50 years dead. They need a spectacular. He is making appropriate arrangements to protect himself. These people are capable of anything. We know what they did to Sergeant Maurice McCabe when he started to expose them. The same trick: false accusations of child abuse. People who make vile claims of this nature against others knowing they are telling lies are committing the mortal sin of calumny. They should reconsider their actions and apologise if they do not want to burn in Hell for eternity. It’s a new low, even for them. But every time they sink to such malevolent depths, they only reveal their own desperation to keep the truth under wraps and who they really work for.