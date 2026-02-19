Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gemma O’Doherty's avatar
Gemma O’Doherty
2dEdited

On a personal level, I want to express my absolute disgust at this woman’s latest deplorable actions against an innocent man in order to protect a Fianna Fáil child killer. If you knew what the gardai did to frame Brian McMahon, an honest and kind gentleman loved and respected across Sligo, you would feel as sickened as I do. There was another notorious individual involved in his framing too whom I will be exposing soon. These people are the absolute dregs of this country. Shame on anyone who still follows O'Loughlin after what she has done to this poor man who has suffered so much at the hands of the garda monsters who framed him.

Reply
Share
Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
2d

Thanks for confirming my gut feeling about Ashill.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture