Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Anthony's avatar
Anthony
14h

As a Frenchman with some Irish roots (thanks Dad!), I can only say thank you for your amazing work.

Much love, in Christ. ☦️☘️

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Dan O'Connor's avatar
Dan O'Connor
13h

The so-called "Protestant Ascendancy" of fake Christians was a duplicitous means of concealing the reality that a secretive Jewish Ascendancy has always been the real ruling class of the British Empire.

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