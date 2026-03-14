Is there a nation of people in the world who have been more deceived than the Irish? Probably not. A hundred years ago, they were duped into believing that they had achieved ‘liberation’ from the English Crown after centuries of resistance. If we’ve learned anything since the Convid scam, it is that the bogus ‘Independence’ of the 1920s wasn’t worth the parchment it was written on. We are more controlled by external forces than ever. ‘Republic’ is another word for ruination: the crushing of Catholic morality, the bedrock of Western civilisation.

We never won freedom from the British empire. The entity called ‘Ireland’ is nothing more than a parasitical corporation owned and run by the City of London and their Jewish overlords, created to bleed the Irish people dry and turn them into debt slaves. The Tricolour is a sick joke played upon them, with the orange of the secret masonic brotherhood hidden in plain sight. The ‘government’ is made up of cretinous crisis actors who read daily scripts written by their MI5 handlers.

The courts are governed by blackmailed crooks who wear the black gowns and horsehair of the English Bar and operate as hit squads against decent Irish people struggling to save their homes, farms and livelihoods, which have been stolen by Jewish usury. The hospitals are staffed with members of the ‘Royal College of Surgeons’ whose medical ethos is eugenics through Big Pharma death meds, abortion, vaccination and ‘end of life’ care - ie euthanasia.

Nothing has changed, except that in the past, our ancestors were much clued in to the tactics of their enemy. Today, Irish people are too brainwashed and dumbed down to understand that they’re being wiped out. Many still believe Big Daddy State is their friend.

Irish resistance throughout history has always taken two forms, as it does today. On the one hand, we have people who stayed loyal to the Catholic moral order which built European civilisation, refusing to engage in futile violence against the State and their fellow man. These discerning people made up the bulk of our forefathers. They got it. Their quiet resistance has always been the most effective method of non-compliance. Rather than launching into hopeless battle against a leviathan military operation, they turned their backs on the brutish regime and took up their rosary beads rather than arms, knowing the path of bloodshed would thwart the salvation of their souls and result in even more earthly tyranny. They lived their lives in joy, not fear, and ignored the State where possible.

During times of forced starvation, their defiance represented nothing more than a refusal to adopt The Book of Common Prayer (freemasonic protestantism) and abandon the Holy Sacraments of the Church. This meant they had to go underground and practise the Faith of Jesus Christ and St Patrick in remote hillsides and hedgerows but they persevered and fought the good fight until the end, handing down everything that was once beautiful about Irish life, its people and Godly culture.

And then we have the other cohort who represent the flag-flying morons of today whom we know as the ‘Controlled Opposition’. This category of pea-brain dissidents is led at the front by assets of the State: agents provocateurs designed to stir up trouble and incite violence so that the regime they work for can usher in even more controls and police state upon the people, as in problem, reaction, solution/Ordo Ab Chao. We know who they are. I call them out on my streams every week.

They are helping to foment the dystopian New World Order prison system by planting chaos, fear and insecurity in the minds of their docile followers. Throughout history, they were at the forefront of every sham revolt, rebellion and uprising leading innocents to their death while in the pay of the enemy: we can include in this dishonourable roll call without hesitation Daniel O’Connell, Padraig Pearse, Michael Collins, De Valera - all of whom were compromised assets just like the asinine comedians who purport to be the face of Irish nationalism today.

Last night on my livestream, we debunked this collection of plants individually - you can watch back here: https://gemmaodoherty.com/clown-court-update-plus-the-unveiling-of-a-new-meme-honouring-irish-plant-life/ or here: https://gettr.com/streaming/p3y6bgc2493 .

I hate to say it but we have been proven right about these agents time and time again. This week, we saw the Jewish funding of this operation right in our faces. They don’t even try to hide it any more. See below.

What’s most revealing about this sinister bunch is that they hold as their supreme leader the bible-bashing Calvinist and dare I say Zionist operative Enoch Burke, who spurns the One True Faith of our fathers. We have seen this pattern throughout Irish history, where deluded nationalists walked to their demise behind so-called protestant heroes who were puppets of the empire. Think Wolfe Tone, Emmet and Parnell, all of whom endorsed the Jewish spirit of bloody revolution in order to bring in more tyranny at the top.

It’s no coincidence that a born-again Protestant is leading the Irish herd over the cliff during this phase of history: it’s just history repeating itself. The courts are using the troublemaker Burkes to bring in more restrictions on lay litigants and violate everyone’s rights. That is their purpose while terrifying teachers into adopting Talmudic pronouns for fear of ending up in jail.

Do you really think if Enoch Burke was any threat to the regime, he would be trending night and day on transhumanist platforms X and Fakebook not to mention the anti-Irish lamestream media? He is fake boosted by the algorithm. They want you to worship him because they want you to keep flogging a dead horse and be distracted by this demoralising soap opera while Rome burns. Wise up. They’re laughing at you.

Courtesy: Edmund Burke on Gettr

Which brings me back full circle to the dreaded tricolour. The green of Irish nationalism combined with a big chunk of orange freemasonry is not coming to save you. The tricolour represents the values of Jewish bloodshed upon the Catholic order of Europe: Liberty means LGBT+++ sodomy on steroids, loose morals and open borders. Equality means no mother in the home so the State can brainwash and indoctrinate the children of the nation. Fraternity gives you a nation run by secret societies at the top who despise the order of Jesus Christ. Look no further than the diabolical courts.

The tricolour is the flag of Freemasonry: now you know why David Icke loves Les Mis.

This is what the entity that calls itself a Republic strives for: the annihilation of Christianity.

If Saint Patrick walked among us today, he would cast the Tricolour into the fire on the Hill of Slane, knowing that it stands for the abolition of Catholicism: The True, The Good and The Beautiful. There can be no compromise with orange Protestants if we are to restore Christian values. Catholicism outlawed Jews and their usurious practices throughout history. Protestantism facilitates them at every turn. Protestantism espouses Talmudic values at every opportunity: abortion, sodomy, divorce and femi-nazism. By the way, why does Enoch Burke want to work for a female Bishop? Where is that concept endorsed in the Holy Bible?

Protest-antism combines Church with State. We must return to an uncompromising separation of those two entities and take authority from only the former: the mystical body of Jesus Christ and His Kingship, not corruptible human beings.

A true Irishman will not drape himself in the tricolour of tyranny on St Patrick’s Day and end up stocious in a shady bar at three in the morning. He will spend the day in devotions, prayer and abstinence honouring everything the Apostle of the Gaels did for our people by bringing them the Gospel of Jesus. He will pass the values of St Patrick down to his children and instill in them the heritage of his ancestors. Until that happens in Ireland, nothing is going to change. Until you start seeing your heroes as your enemies, things are only going to get worse. The Irish have chosen to learn the hard way, which will have grave consequences for their souls. Until they restore St Patrick to his rightful place as Irish patriarch, they are on a hiding to nothing.

Being Irish means being Catholic, just as being French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese does, and being English and German once did. Nothing more, nothing less. Reject the Tricolour of Jewish freemasonry. Restore the Old World Order.

Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh go léir ✝️