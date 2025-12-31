Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toffeetype's avatar
Toffeetype
13h

Thank You for all Your inspiring work during the Year,Its so refreshing to know I can pick up your article and read what all other cowardly / corrupt (so called) Journalists should be saying- what sad lives they must lead- and I just want to thank You for being so honest and informative. I just think I am in a bad dream and cant wait for it to end. Because it will... its Gods will and nothing can prevent that. God Bless You Girl🧚🏻‍♀️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LE SHADE CO.'s avatar
LE SHADE CO.
13h

The Need of Sacramental Grace indeed. As this coming feast tomorrow shows that as many bring in the new year fall into sin not keeping of the holy days no longer. As tomorrows feast beginning of Christ shedding of His blood and redemption of Man. He presents Himself body and soul to the Father. This is our mission. To love the Father.

Peace and blessings to you+ Blessed new year filled with graces for you and your loved ones. Along with a blessed feast of our Lord and His Holy Name given to Him as spoken by the Angel and at His presentation shown to bring down nations refuse His Light.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture