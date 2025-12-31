Return to the Faith and everything else will follow

If you are Irish, and I mean actually Irish, not in the EMJ sense of the word, there’s a strong possibility that your ancestors were slaughtered, starved or enslaved by Protestants because they refused to ‘take the soup’, that is, adopt ‘The Book Of Common Prayer’. If you have green blood running through your veins, your original stock were not allowed to own as much as a blade of grass in their own land, were forbidden from speaking their native tongue and could not live inside the perimeter of a town during the centuries of trial under Protestant rule. If your ancestors left Ireland a long time ago, you may not even be aware of their persecution, why they were forced to leave and how they were sold into Jewish slavery on arrival in the US, UK or Australia. These tragic facts probably remained unspoken in your family.

Irish Catholics worship Protestants today because they have forgotten their history

Why was such severe punishment inflicted upon our people? Because more than any other group in human history, they defended the Holy Apostolic Church founded by Jesus Christ, and refused to abandon His Sacraments despite punishment of hunger or death. They kept the Faith as if it was the reason they were born, which it undoubtedly was, and thousands were martyred. Our ancestors brought The Holy Gospel to the darkest corners of the world and spread the Word of God further and wider than any other people.

We who had the privilege of growing up in Catholic Ireland, a beautiful jewel passed down to us by our faithful ancestors, know what we have lost and why it seems like God has abandoned our ancient island where the Holy Scripture was steadfastly preserved by heroic monks after the fall of Rome. Instinctively, the Irish know the only route back to earthly sanity and eternal salvation is to restore their ancestral faith and that must be done primarily by Irish fathers in the home.

The Land Of Saints And Scholars Must Rise Again

Naturally, the enemy has gone to desperate lengths to stop this from happening, touting fake heroes as the face of Irish salvation, people who spit in the face of the True Faith and sneer at the noble values of Catholicism, the standards of their forefathers. They only do this because they cannot bear to look at the immorality of their own lives and blame the Church for excluding them because they choose to live in a state of sin. They demand that the 2,000-year-old rules of Christ’s Church be bent especially for them, and when they are not, cast vile accusations against it to massage their fragile egos and justify their unGodly lives.

Be in no doubt, these people have been carefully handpicked to ensure the return to Catholicism in Ireland is thwarted. Have you noticed that every anti-establishment Irish voice that is allowed to be heard on the internet is either anti-Catholic or pseudo-Catholic like bought-off Gript, Aontu or Iona? They have been pushed and promoted to the forefront of the so-called truth movement on social media by the Jewish algorithm. Some of them are indirectly funded by US cash. They seek to resurrect New Age paganism and glorify heathen occult practices. They are the sort of men who spend all day slobbering over transhumanist maniacs Musk and Trump and the evangelical Burke cult.

The Father of The Vaccine is the hero of men who claim to want to save Ireland

By kneeling at the fruitless shrine of Enoch Burke, knowing it will fake boost their social media analytics, they seek to expiate their guilt and shame for bringing those who follow them on the wrong course. ‘Sure Enoch is a Christian’, they rant hypocritically, knowing fine well this mind-numbing court saga is nothing more than a media distraction and that the Burke version of ‘Christianity’ is not remotely compatible with the one instituted by Jesus Christ. They are fully aware that the Burkes despise with every breath in their bodies the True Faith of Ireland, would spit on the Immaculate Conception, and promoted a corrupt abortionist for President. Not to worry. The algorithm will be kind if we keep flogging this dead horse.

No family in Ireland has done more to turn people away from true Christianity than these Mayo misfits. How did such a faction emerge from the most Catholic county in Ireland and who exactly is funding them? You should know. You should ask. Is it cash from the JewSA, by any chance?

This never-ending drama is being used to terrify young teachers into using the dreaded pronouns for fear of being fired or bankrupted like Enoch Burke, neither of which has happened in reality. Confused Irish people who might have been considering returning to the faith watch them in mortification and run a mile. Others at a loose end are swayed into their Bible-bashing Zio cult of Protestant evangelism and we know how that ends. (See my last Substack on Donald Trump’s demonic spiritual advisor.)

I can make it even simpler. No actual Christian would ever conceivably choose to work for a school that has a so-called ‘female bishop’ as its head. Remember what the Jew-created Church of England did to Ireland and your ancestors. The bottom line is that if this was anything more than a fear operation/distraction, it would not be played out week after week on the fakestream media - the fact that they put the Burkes in headlines on an almost weekly basis proves that it is. If they were a legitimate threat to the regime, they would be banned on X and JewTube and ignored.

It’s sad to see Irish Catholics who follow this charade so weak and easily led. If they stopped believing in false messiahs like Trump and Enoch, they would start to see the light and see through these media psyops designed to gaslight them and keep them frustrated and in despair. From what I can see, men are more prone to falling into this trap, which brings me back to where I started.

Irish men who reject Mother Church inevitably turn into mumbling, quivering wrecks, defeated by the Truth they reject. They know they cannot live without Sacramental grace but are unwilling to adjust their corrupt lives to accommodate it. They are dragging a lot of people who should know better down with their sinking ship.

Tonight, New Year’s Eve, is a particularly melancholic time of year for them - and other words which rhyme with that condition. As they age, wither and drown their sorrows, consumed with regret, they lament the passing of another year where things have not gone right for them. And they wonder why.

Don’t be like them. Don’t follow their ways. They are leading you astray and into the pits of hell. The only resolution you need to make tonight for guaranteed peace of mind in this life and the next is to embrace the Catholic faith, not in a half-hearted way but fully and absolutely. It is the only remedy. Nothing else works. Nothing else saves. It is the only refuge of beauty, truth and goodness, and always has been.

If you’re frustrated by the Novus Ordo churches, find a traditional Mass that respects the original liturgy, where you can be with the Holy Eucharist in silence as practised for centuries in Ireland up to the 1960s.

Forget about making material promises tonight about health, weight and exercise because all of those will follow instinctively once you are living the Faith to the full. None of them have meaning without it. If you make this your pledge for 2026, I guarantee that this time next year, you will be a different person, everything in your life will make sense, and you will experience true joy, strength and fulfilment every day of your life.

Wishing you all a very blessed 2026. Keep Jesus before, behind and beside you at all times. He writes straight over crooked lines, and in all things, works for the good of those who love Him.

Happy New Year!