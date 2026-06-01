A very simple truth that many ‘truthers’ still don’t get

One thing that every ‘truther’ should have learned by now is that there’s no such thing as a safe vaccine. They are all by their nature dangerous because of their core ingredients: heavy metals which clog up the brain and cause the sort of conditions that have become rampant in society since the onset of mass vaccination such as autism, stroke, neurological failure and sudden death.

The regime knew that the Convid scam would create a huge awakening to the dangers of vaccines across the West but couldn’t risk losing the jewel in the crown of their depraved inoculation programme: Childhood Vaccination, and so they created a brigade of bought-off ‘doctors’, ‘scientists’ and ‘journalists’ to dupe this new cohort of anti-vaxxers under the plausible banner of ‘health freedom’. The ‘truthers’ were desperate for heroes and ‘experts they could trust’ but what they got was a bunch of perfidious shills no different to Fauci and Luke O’Neill who keep them firmly within the boundaries of acceptable ‘truth’. Led by conmen like ‘Dr’ Peter McCullough (clue most published scientist on Coronaviruses, which don’t exist), Robert Malone (clue: vaccine manufacturer) and RFK Jr (clue: heroin junkie and promoter of vaccines), far from bringing about the desperately-needed awakening in health, they kettled the newly-initiated into a tightly-framed false narrative that viruses exist and most vaccines are fine except those nasty mRNA ones. Only a few escaped this trap and were able to see the wood for the trees.

In Ireland, this bunch of schemers included Dolores Cahill, Ivor Cummins, Marcus De Brun, Gerry Waters, Ashling ‘Ashill’ O’Loughlin and Louise Roseingrave who have of late been showcasing an array of medical imposters in the guise of health warriors like ‘Professor Angus Dalgleish’ (clue: maker of cancer vaccines) and Michael McConville (clue: promoter of deadly Ivermectin and Lucy Letby psyop).

Here are some of the obvious giveaways that reveal the duplicitous nature of these people and the fact that they’re nothing more than compromised pawns operating as gatekeepers to stop their audience from learning the whole truth about health and the lethal pharmaceutical industry.



By now, those who have done the most preliminary research in this area know that no virus has ever been proven to exist including measles, HIV, HPV and obviously the Covid one. But you’ll never hear these ‘health freedom’ geniuses admit that virology is a bogus science. The ‘alternative’ health mouthpieces cannot admit that because it would mean the end of vaccination and their function is to keep it going. You’ll never hear them condemning all vaccination: they stay on message criticising the Covid ‘gene’ jab while steering the narrative away from questioning all injections.

What makes these people so sinister, and let’s face it wicked, is that they continue to drone on about genetic vaccines, which they know do not exist because there is no Sars 2 virus and therefore no mRNA genetic material or spike protein belonging to it. None of these characters will ever state that Covid did not exist even though they know it doesn’t. This proves that they are assets of the regime.

Roseingrave and O’Loughlin have been covering in monotonous detail the Irish Medical Council fear porn operation in which ‘anti Covid vax doctors’ are being fake-persecuted for their stance. They’re clearly being paid to promote two-faced charlatans like ‘Dr Waters’ who gaslight and ridicule those who query childhood vaccine illness.

Waters claims he’s the only doctor to be suspended from the Irish Medical Register as ‘a conscientious objector’. He’s pushing 80 years of age and was well into his 70s when he came out against the Covid vaccine. Was he even still practising at that point? Why would the IMC bother to come after a doctor who’s retired? And why would the likes of Waters even participate in the disciplinary hearings? He’s no longer practicing and has nothing to lose. Why is this farce still going on six years after the Covid hoax? It makes no sense until you understand the real motivation behind the charade and why the controlled alternative and mainstream media have been pushing the Irish Medical Council charade relentlessly in recent weeks.

The entire drama is a staged event to send a very strong signal to everyone working in the ‘hell service’ to continue vaccination or else: you will be struck off, disgraced and maybe left bankrupt and homeless. And that is really devastating because it means toddlers, children and teenagers are going to continue to be injected due to the climate of fear within the medical profession to consider anything else. If consenting adults are still getting jabbed, there’s no hope for them.



Waters revealed his real identity in a recent tweet when he said he was in Rhode Island for a conference organised by the World Council For Health - another Joo-funded globalist operation no different to the WHO.

When they talk about ‘gene therapy’, they are faking it. There is no gene because there is no virus.

All the usual ‘hell freedom’ jokers are on the speaking schedule led by phony McCullough no less.

All the medic-hell shills together

Headlining is Prof Angus Dalgleish whom we recently outed as a vaccine manufacturer. Are you seeing it yet?

Let’s look at the other actor involved in the Irish Medical Council charade. Dr Michael McConville was the fake fall guy last week with Roseingrave and Ashill falling over themselves to tell his story of ‘expulsion’ from the medical profession. Staged from start to finish. The reality is he’s another elderly establishment medic in his mid-70s who was past retirement age when he came out against the vaccine. He says there had never been any complaint about him in his 40 years of practice. Is this because he was compliant with the IMC and never questioned vaccination until the Covid rollout? A bit late so. Again it suited the IMC to use a retired doctor to terrify the rest of the profession.

Persecuting a retired doctor pushing 80? Give me a break.

McConville pushes the lie that Covid was real and encouraged ‘truthers’ to take the pharma poison Ivermectin for a disease that does not exist.

McConville has all the hallmarks of a crisis actor in this pantomime not least because of his active involvement in the Lucy Letby hoax. The case of the English neo-natal nurse who was convicted in 2023 of killing seven babies is an in-your-face psyop to gaslight the British public and let them think the mass-abortionists who run the NHS really do care but remind them that white nurses can turn into baby killers at any minute. It’s laden with hoax codes: Lucy worked at the Countess of Chester hospital: CC 33. Lucy Letby: L: 12 (3) + L: 12 (3) = 33. She was 33 at the time of sentencing, has £33 a week to spend on chocolate and on and on.

It’s a classic pick-a-side morbid distraction tale absent of all reason, evidence, motive, victims and bereaved families. None of the parents have come forward to speak except unconvincing actors in shadows. Did Lucy even exist? It’s debatable. All the pictures of her reek of CGI, such as this one. Where are her ear lobes, for example?

And this...

If she does exist, she’s in on it, like her namesake Lucy Connolly who went to fake jail for ‘hate posts’, another pathetic hoax to scare the dummies who swallow it whole.

The lawyers in the Letby hoax, Slate and Gordon, are notorious for their involvement in phony psyop inquiries such as Manchester, Grenfell, Covid and Child Abuse. See below. Clue: If it’s viral all over mainstream, alternative and anti-social media, it’s a charade.

A lot of bleeding hearts have fallen for the fake persecuted doctors in Ireland and believe the IMC hoax is real. They’re working off emotion without considering the facts and discerning the character of those involved. And by supporting these scammers in this satanic theatre, they’re ensuring babies will continue to get their autism jabs.

Ashill OLoughlin sold her soul to the one-eyed masonic cult a long time ago

RULE OF THUMB: If they’re allowed on Musk’s artificial platform and JewTube, they’re not persecuted or censored. They’re crisis actors working for the regime.