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Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Paul D's avatar
Paul D
1h

It was on 15 likes when I hit like & it went to 16 for a nanosecond then back down to 15.

I can't get it past that.

Also this is the second time writing this ,the first time all the text deleted just before I finished & I was barred from commenting.

I closed & came back later.

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Johnny Boggs's avatar
Johnny Boggs
1h

Thanks for the information, as usual. This will be helpful when trying to explain this topic to my family. Be well.

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