Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Gemma O’Doherty
12h

Latest livestream with Fake Nukes Phil https://video.gemmaodoherty.com/watch/mryr6xstKyn?ctx=qnkDS9zJsjJ%2CiIurH35sYad

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Hereticdrummer
19h

Fantastic work, Gemma. All of those crisis actors serving the Cryptocracy are also transsexual androgynes. Male to female and female to male. Again, Freemasonic, Talmudic mockery for the profane cowans a.k.a. goyim.

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