This insightful video exposes the crisis actor fund used to pay off intelligence assets who participate in staged mass casualty operations in the US designed to brainwash, coerce and fleece the dumbed-down public who still believe what they see on the mainstream media. In Europe, mass casualty shooting/stabbing hoaxes are a relatively new concept being rolled out with increasing frequency, but no different to the American model. They are nothing more than a money-making racket carried out by the military industrial complex to bring it closer to the dystopian New World Order.

(Video courtesy of the excellent, shadowbanned channel The News Is Fake: https://www.youtube.com/@thenewsisfake3987)

If you’re following the Edel Campbell psyop, which is designed to stop actual journalists from investigating suspicious deaths, you’ll see remarkable similarities including a ‘victim’ fund, which in Irish law, is a criminal offence (under the Champerty Maintenance Act) but permitted in this case because she is participating in a State-run operation aimed at killing free speech and public-interest reporting. See previous articles here on my Substack and broadcasts on video.gemmaodoherty.com.