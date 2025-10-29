Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sparkymlarky's avatar
Sparkymlarky
Oct 29

Imagine living thru the last 50 summers of which 1 was brill (1976) and 4 were decent, and still believing in global warming.🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Vepr's avatar
Vepr
Oct 29Edited

The insanity, paranoia, and outright ignorance of the climate change crowd is pathetic.

They represent yet another group of fanatical people that belong locked up in mental health facilities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gemma O’Doherty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture