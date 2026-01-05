2026 began with an ultra-retarded AI video claiming to be a fire in a Swiss nightclub

The Markers

The diabolical scriptwriters of staged mass casualty events always leave clues that they’re faking it and the New Year’s Eve CGI fire at a seedy club in the Alpine resort of Crans-Montana near Lausanne naturally ticked that box. Some of the first images released from the production revealed hoax indicators. Shoes, for example, have always been used to reveal the method as far back as the Holohoax and beyond. Here’s a strategically placed one from the Swiss club larp that featured all over the media.

The Lone Shoe: A Classic Hoax Code

Who actually chooses to take off one of their trainers when they’re escaping a deadly blaze is anyone’s guess. Logic suggests it’s nothing more than a stage prop to make the show look real while getting their karma from the revelation. Take a look at the wooden furniture and the scene in general - doesn’t really look like it’s been engulfed in flames, more like a hard night out.

Here’s an explanation of the occult practice known as ‘Revelation of the Method’

The Jewish Connection

We shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the building complex in which the Constellation fire is said to have taken place is also home to a Jewish synagogue and ‘activities’ (ie psyops) centre called Beit Yossef run by the extremist Zio cult Chabad-Lubavitch who are behind most if not all staged ritual tragedies. What are the chances? Funnily enough the media have been silent about this pertinent fact. Can’t imagine why…

Greek billionaire Vicky Safra - one of the richest Jewish women in the world - lives in Crans-Montana and funds the organisation in the club complex, among other Chabad outlets around the world. She inherited her vast fortune from her banker husband after his death and is actively involved in the funding of healthcare (pharma deathcare), education (leftist indoctrination) and culture (destruction of Western civilisation/Kalergi projects). Remember most of the take-down of Europe and the US is run out of Chabad centres like this one tucked away in exclusive locations like this.

Interestingly, the Chabad also seem to control another section of the complex next door, No 33 no less. These Jews just love their numbers.

The Chabad Lubavitch also have a base in the complex next to the club at No 33!

They hold events for youngsters here too, which should send a shiver down your spine. The owners of the Constellation club, Jacques and Jessica Moretti - a Jewish surname- were undoubtedly involved with the Chabad centre above. Jacques Moretti was a well known pimp with an extensive criminal history dating back more than 20 years - how he came to have a licence to run the club is another part of the story that makes no sense.



The AI Fakery

The video of the nightclub fire is one of the worst we’ve seen when it comes to fakery. Arms, fingers, ears are out of shape and the syncing is terrible. As if the dancing and music would have continued when the place was going up in flames.

As vacuous as youngsters can be these days, even the most dim, drugged or drunk would have hightailed it out of there as soon as they saw flames and not hung around to film a blaze that is clearly going to engulf them. The official narrative claims that firework sparklers in champagne bottles set light to flammable soundproof equipment in the ceiling. An unlikely story not least in a country renowned for its high safety standards and strict regulations.

Some food for thought in the post below from a large Swiss media outlet. The story doesn’t add up for a second.

Here’s some more imagery to consider which bears a strong resemblance to AI. Funny how there’s only two firemen putting out the fire with just one hose while the others are just standing around. This is Switzerland, after all. And if you look at the image underneath this one, it appears to be a completely different building to the one that’s supposed to have gone on fire.

More AI fakery to fool the masses?

No nosy parkers please

Hands from the fire come in the weirdest shapes and sizes

All of these images from the event can be debunked as AI or staged.

Staged Or AI: If you believe these pictures are real, it's time to get new glasses

You should know by now that a media story is theatre when the Musk algorithm is pushing retarded images like these in your face. The idea that the press could gather images of the victims in a matter of hours is a joke. The international lockstep reaction from international politicians and all mainstream media singing from the same hymn sheet is another guaranteed sign we are dealing with a psyop to bed down the 2030 agenda. Rule of thumb as always: if it’s viral on mainstream and social media, it’s make believe.

The Nonsensical Vicsim Stories

As usual with these trauma exercises, the relatives of the dead and injured are not vaguely credible. Take this ‘mother’ who was still looking for her ‘son’ two days after the fire.

Where exactly could he have gone? He either survived the fire and walked away presumably calling his mother immediately to let her know he was safe or was taken to hospital and identified there. She wouldn’t have been roaming around looking for him if it was real.

Notice the lack of tears. If your son was really missing, you wouldn’t stop to take breath not to mind do interviews. You’d be dashing from hospital to hospital searching for him.

This storyline is reminiscent of the bogus actors filmed at the Twin Towers after 9/11 who posted pictures of missing relatives days after the collapse. You might remember the posters seemed to be produced by the same printer which was obviously very sus. Did these ‘relatives’ think their loved ones were lost, or suddenly going to emerge from under the rubble days later or might be wandering around Manhattan in a daze?



Note also how the Swiss actress in the above clip is pushing the DNA database the controllers so badly want. That would be the last thing on her mind if she was the real deal. We’ve seen this demand for DNA banks over and over in psyops.

One of the biggest giveaways as always is how journalists are always able to find ‘survivors’ of these tragedies wandering around the scene. In the real world, if you had been close to a catastrophic accident and had friends or family involved, you wouldn’t hang around there for days afterwards, waiting to be interviewed. You’d want to be as far away from the scene as possible and close to your loved ones. But in these plays, there’s never any shortage of willing candidates waiting to do interviews with crocodile tears on demand (see below) and dodgy stories to tell. Most normal people would not be able to speak after witnessing such an event and also would not want to out of respect for the dead and injured.

Faking it: cry harder

The Pay-Offs

Needless to say, the event has to be paid for and a bonanza of tax-free GoFraudMes were up and running as soon as the first fire truck arrived to conceal the scene.

Here’s a selection of some more. Crans Montana is probably one of the wealthiest towns in the world - an elite hub - so why on earth is all this charity required? Because money laundering is the Jews’ favourite pastime.

Cheap Shots: Crisis Actors Must Be Paid

The Fake Hero

As always, we got the smiling prank hero sitting up in his hospital bed. ‘Banker’ Paolo Campolo leapt into action with his own personal fire extinguisher, yeah right, when his daughter telephoned him from the inferno. He started pulling youngsters out of the fire with his bare hands. Media reports say he saved ten people but in interviews, he said it was 20. Never mind. It’s all top of the head stuff any way.

The footage of his ‘miraculous rescues’ is garbage, as expected. Grainy, inane, contrived. Why weren’t there dozens of people trying to escape through what appears to be one of the only escapes? And who exactly was standing there filming it all when you’d think it would be all hands on deck to save people?

Here’s a good thread on the unlikely rescue if you want to dig digger.

As always, we have the supernatural escape, part and parcel of every op. This one’s for the white boy Bible bashers.

The Crass Vigil

No psyop would be complete without a schmaltzy floral display, bulk-bought teddies and a choreographed candlelit vigil. The purpose of this is to ‘unite the community in grief’ pulling on their heartstrings and bringing them into a joint trauma ritual in which everyone can participate, even if they know there’s something fishy about the event. When they are in this high emotional state, their reason goes out the window and they are more likely to swallow any narrative being thrown at them and comply with stringent new anti-privacy measures that could ‘stop the event from happening again’.

Cult formation around the tacky floral vigal: a good opportunity for data harvesting and to find out who’s thinking what

As expected, there’s been an tsunami of sentimentality in the ski resort in recent days including this display on the slopes - also highly questionable and possibly CGI - all designed to keep people in the trauma bond so they can be manipulated as required. Never again, blah blah blah.

A Double Helping Of Kosher Swiss Cheese

The Agenda

Which leads us to the agenda and why Switzerland. In recent weeks, an election was held asking Swiss people to vote on the addition of women to national service to deal with local ‘disasters’, climate hoax and so on - ie more police state and communitarian-style governance at grassroots ie ve have veys of spying on you.

The Swiss rejected the proposal, which would definitely put them out of favour with the E-Jew regime who want them brought into line in advance of 2030. In September, a vote to pass digital ID passed narrowly but now there are moves to cancel the result on the grounds that it was unfairly influenced by a State-controlled body and unlawful funding of the yes side took place.

The purpose of all of these mass tragedy events is about tightening control over the population, increasing police state and surveillance and massaging the public into accepting digital ID. When so many children have died, who could possibly object to that? The Swiss are in for some changes.

And here’s an article from December with politicians calling for a ban on firecrackers. Such timing. Now that will be easy peasy.

Some final observations…

Lastly, our checklist with the essential ingredients of a psyop, all of which appear in abundance in the latest Swiss drama. Believe it at your peril.