Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
5h

Bannon is an intelligent guy and talks a good game about America first, but it all falls apart as soon as he identifies as a Zionist, showing which country he is ultimately loyal to.

Reply
Share
1 reply
kathy dimov's avatar
kathy dimov
6h

Yep. Bought time people caught on to him. 🤨

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture