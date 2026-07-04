In this phase of history, no greater punishment has been permitted by God upon the gentiles than the Jewish subversion of their culture using the diabolical weapons of abortion, marriage breakdown, contraception, promiscuity, sodomy, pornography, women’s lib, alcohol/drug abuse, Kalergi and usury. This pernicious strategy of infiltration has been more successful than any other in human history in bringing the most advanced civilisation in the world to its knees. Those of us blessed to have grown up in a once truly Catholic country like Ireland know that Western Europe has become a degenerate morass for one reason and one reason alone: its people turned their backs on the One True Faith and the beautiful, dignified and moral culture it creates for everyone. It is the only route to salvation in this world and the Next.

Last Wednesday - on the feast of the great Irish martyr St Oliver Plunkett - the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) consecrated four bishops at its seminary in Écone, Switzerland, in explicit defiance of a papal directive. This resulted in their immediate excommunication from the Church along with the priests and congregations of the Society. It was a sad day for those of us who remain in the Church, but have, on occasion, found refuge in the SSPX Mass, especially in recent years when we couldn’t face the irreverence and blasphemies that have become too common in mainstream Catholic churches due to the spirit of liberalism that afflicts them. But a line in the sand has been drawn. Pope Leo XIV specifically requested that the Society hold off the consecrations until both sides had discussed the matter in the hope of reaching an agreement satisfactory to both. The SSPX rejected his final offer, bringing it into schism with the Church.

The SSPX was founded in 1970 by Archbishop Marcel LeFebvre as a resistance movement against the modernist reforms of Vatican II, maintaining the Latin Mass and other ancient traditions of the Church. It had a following of approximately 600,000 worldwide and a priesthood of about 750. In a significant step forward, Pope Francis had recognised the order’s sacraments as valid for the purposes of marriage and confession. The SSPX courageously defied government mandates to close their chapels during Covid lockdowns, acting as a beacon for many Catholics who were horrified by the sheepish attitude of the Church during that period and its refusal to provide the sacraments. The post-Covid era has generated a renewed interest in the traditional Mass, especially among the young, who are seeking an authentic expression of the Faith. Many have found it in the SSPX. But the organisation’s decision to defy Pope Leo has cast its followers into a profound dilemma: to stay and face isolation from Rome or leave and return to their own parishes.

There is a third way. Since Jesus Christ commanded St Peter to establish His Church on Earth, papal authority has been a fundamental tenet of the faith and what unites us as Catholics. In the 1960s, when the values of the West were being corrupted by the Jewish sexual revolution, seminaries, monasteries, convents and parishes were infiltrated by the freemasonic-Judeo mafia. Every Pope that has followed since has been appointed by that radical element which has insinuated its way into the hierarchy in an effort to overturn the moral order of the Church. As Catholics, our job is to understand that, speak out about it, but rather than walking away from Rome, seek change from within.

In their hearts, no Catholic who takes their faith seriously wants to be estranged from the Holy See. The strategy of the SSPX has been divisive because it has removed many traditional Catholics from the mainstream Church and their parishes, leaving the liberals to run the show. This has been hugely detrimental and arguably uncharitable to the congregations who are left, most of whom have no idea that the SSPX even exists and know even less about the tradition and morals it is trying to salvage.

If the traditionalists really want to restore orthodoxy, they need to be in the Church, not out of it, sharing their great insights, wisdom and faith with confused Catholics who still attend Mass but disregard a lot of the Catechism due in large part to ignorance. This moment provides the perfect opportunity for that. The enemy is delighting in the disunity the events of this week have caused. Rather than walking away from the Church and being left out in the cold, SSPX priests and faithful should take a leaf out of the Jewish playbook and infiltrate their local parishes seeking to transform from within. How else are casual Catholics going to learn if all the trads are gone?

Catholicism can only be restored through unity. We only have to look at the disastrous experiment of Protestantism to know what follows after schism. The SSPX have chosen that route but we pray that many of their members will leave and recommit to the Church, as broken as it might appear in the current era. The 1960s liberals who caused so much damage are dying off and being replaced by a young cohort of holy, reverent priests who embrace tradition and are courageous in professing their faith. Change is coming, just not as fast as we’d like. It will come a lot more quickly if we are united. Nothing would please our heavenly Father more and crush the enemies of His Holy Church than to see Catholics - modern and orthodox - putting their disagreements aside and working together to restore the Church to Her former glory and get back to the business of saving souls.

https://gettr.com/post/p41esxr95da