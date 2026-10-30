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PhilH's avatar
PhilH
2d

These psyops do seem to be becoming more and more sloppy. It shows you in what high regard the controllers hold us.

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Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
2d

The chopper in that photo has its rotors off, they wouldn’t do that in an actual evac. The chopper would land and hold while the patient was loaded on and he’d be gone in a flash. Thats the whole point of an air evacuation. Thanks for always pointing out the horseshit right as it leaves the collective elite butthole.

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