(Update 30/10/26: This morning’s fake news on the British Bolshevik Corporation is reporting ‘dozens still missing from the crash scene’. LOL. We are moving way beyond sublime and ridiculous. Where exactly did they go? Did they wander off into the Spanish bush? Despite all of the emergency vehicles on site, can nobody find them? They can’t still be in the fake rubble because the cranes allegedly removed the carriages more than a day ago and they would have been found then if they were underneath. And now we have the retarded sight of ‘loved ones’ posting missing pictures online ā la 9/11. This goes from bad to worse. I know it’s Halloween but even Don Quixote’s vivid imagination couldn’t compete with this brainrot.) In a word…

We’ve known for some time that the military industrial complex isn’t even trying any more when it comes to staging ‘mass casualty’ events that are pushed by the algorithm to go viral on the fake news. In the latest train drill from Spain, they released their hoax codes immediately - a sure indication that they’re having a laugh and that nobody died or got hurt. Revelation of the method and all that kaballah bunkum. A predictable 33 trains were impacted by the fictional crash that was staged in remote countryside near Toledo - nothing but a movie with the usual lousy crisis actors.

The official farcical narrative, which you have no doubt heard if your ears can bear it, is that two high-speed trains somehow ended up on the same track and one drove into the back of the other, killing 69 people. With the countless layers of safety precautions and warning systems that are central to modern rail systems, this is simply impossible on every level and we can safely say it did not happen.

The blame - as expected - has been directed at human error with a controller in Madrid allegedly telling one of the drivers to continue at high speed even though he (and everyone involved) knew there was a stationary train ahead on the same track and a collision was inevitable. Tall tales don’t get much taller. The exact same garbage was churned out from Spain in January when a similar collision was said to have happened on the exact same line killing 46. The chances of a crash like this happening at all are probably one in a billion - two such events in a matter of months is simply not remotely credible.

One we prepared earlier

By now, the vigils and GoFraudMes are in full swing to cash in on the event and ensure maximum trauma for the Spanish people who are scratching their heads wondering how it is possible for yet another train crash to have happened caused by inexplicable human error. What they don’t realise is that this is just the latest step towards the automation of the public transport system which is happening right in front of their eyes even though they don’t have a notion why.

As always, one of the key giveaways with psyops like this is the availability of victims willing to do interviews. In real life, this would not happen and would not be allowed by medical personnel at the scene. Victims would be kept under strict observation or sent to hospital. And if you had just gone through a catastrophic event like that, having nearly lost your life, the last thing you would be doing is giving interviews. You wouldn’t be able to.

Here’s one of the worst crisis actors from the drill, and it just happens, he’s an actor in real life, like so many of them. No tears but wiping his eyes.

Watch out for him in the clip below. To be fair, it’s hard to miss him.

Other elements of the hoax I have pointed out in this video:

It is inconceivable that the media would release the audio between the train driver and control centre if this was a genuine crash because it is still a potential crime and would form an essential part of evidence in a future trial. The media don’t get out of bed in the morning without the permission of the authorities. The only reason they released this fake tape was to give the impression the event is real. The men in red and black with sunglasses and masks on pretending to look busy are taking part in a drill. Again, if this were real, the media would not be allowed to film them, especially when they are in process of searching for bodies and could find one at any minute. They might also find a survivor, and filming them would have far-reaching consequences for their privacy and dignity. I worked in media long enough, covering all sorts of tragic stories involving death and injury, to know that this is simply not a thing and the media cannot - in any circumstances - get anywhere near a crash scene unless it is a drill. The footage of the event as always is poor quality, grainy and fast-moving so we can’t really see what’s happening. There’s no sign of the many bodies and injuries we would expect to see from a crash involving 500 people, two trains and speeds of 200 kph (124mph). The female actor in the clip is trying to say that a train table hit her face at 200kph (124mph) but she only ended up with a small wound on her lip which looks more like a mild cold sore. If she’d been hit in the head by a train table, she would be in a hospital bed or probably dead. As always, the banners are printed up and ready to go for the vigils following these hoaxes to steer the public reaction and create public anger so that politicians can pretend to act ‘for their safety.’

Unless you’ve been living in a cave, you’ll know that public transport all over the West is being pushed towards automation, making drivers and auxiliary staff redundant. This is ‘for your safety’ because humans are just too stupid and can’t be trusted with planes, trains or automobiles. That’s why they keep running corny psyops like this one which reek of fakery but are worth it because a certain number of sheep might decide never to take a train again. It’s not that the controllers have any intention of rolling out full-scale automated travel at any point in the future - that is obviously unworkable and would defeat the purpose which is to take public transport and freedom of movement away from the slaves incrementally because as the Convid era proved, they want you to #StayHome. Work from home, study from home, don’t venture beyond your 15-minute-zone, cycle don’t drive, and all the tedium they tried to normalise during the scamdemic. Why do you think they were so frenzied laying down bike lanes when a ‘deadly virus’ was on the loose? Hardly a priority…

Here are some more clips released from the Spanish derailment - you can see it bears all the usual hallmarks of a psyop video: no evidence of any wounded people, blurry, grainy footage, fast-moving so you can’t really grasp what you’re seeing and stuffed as always with emergency vehicles to give the impression of mass carnage when there is clearly none. This sort of footage is easily conjured up by CGI combined with real imagery of a casualty drill.

Once again, the crisis acting reveals a pattern of make-believe, exaggerated claims that hold no water: in this clip, we hear a woman describing how she went flying and was thrown into the seat in front of her at 200kph. But she seems perfectly fine and is walking at a pace. If this were true, the woman would be receiving emergency care in one of the dozens of ambulances that appear to be on the scene and would be either taken to hospital for observation or taken home. Where exactly is she going at such speed? Aren’t they supposed to stuck out in the middle of nowhere?

And why do the authorities allow the alleged victims to do interviews when they are surely not up to it after the trauma of the event but also because they could be dealing with a crime scene and the passengers may be potential witnesses in a future prosecution? If this were real, nobody would be allowed onto the scene of the crash, especially hordes of journalists. It would be completely sealed off to press, not least to protect the privacy of the victims after their ordeal.

One encouraging aspect coming out of the non-stop news cycle of fake crashes is that it does not seem to deter the public from travelling be it on planes, trains or the roads. So it is not working. And the more scams they pull like this one, the more normies are going to wise up to what is going on, or become immune to them - which is certainly happening. When you expose guinea pigs to relentless shock therapy, sooner or later, they learn to resist and ignore it. But they won’t stop and we can expect a lot more of this in the months ahead…

If you’ve any thoughts on this latest staged event, I’d love to see them in the comments section below. In the meantime, I’ll leave you with this classic from My Fair Lady which we should rename: The Trains In Spain Stay Mainly In Their Lanes!