New spring blooms are being planted into the counterfeit protest movement almost daily now, fake boosted by the algorithm in a woeful effort by the Jews to resuscitate their latest Commie revolution in Direland. You remember da one last week where they reinstated Covid-style lockdowns on roads, shut down petrol stations and ended up going to da pub for da craic?

Eat your heart out, Micheal Collins (who was, to be fair, just another Jew/Crown asset planted in to fool the normies of the day.) The latest bad actor ‘Sebastian Daly Wall’ just happened to bump into Big Philo and his fluffy mike at de fake protests, and don’t you know, Musk has made him a viral ‘paytriot’ sensation overnight. All staged, all choreographed, all fake. As it happens, he is an actual actor without the acting skills, which is why he is now a crisis actor playing his role in the Irish clown protests to bring in the next phase of UN Agenda 2030 on our necks.

Seb plays a bad-boy paytriot to corrupt your little boys even more with foul language, booze, fags, wimmin and de auld ‘craic’. Sure isn’t it mighty! When he’s not doing da crisis acting, he’s an ambassador for vile Diagio/Guinness - because the young lads really need another role model of that calibre in drunken Ireland. In fairness, he can pronounce his ‘th’s - he’s more of a posh boy seeded in to cater for UCD southsiders and help them to ‘unite’ with the muck savage tractor brigade from down da country. ‘All innit together and all da’, as good reds would say. And don’t forget to drape your freemasonic tricolour round your neck to prove you’re a loyal Bolshevik stooge. Treble cringe.

Bad boy Seb is another plant seeded in to corrupt the yoof

Buckets to the ready.

Jews, I beg you, please. Give us better crisis actors! It’s not like you don’t have the money.

Tonight on my livestream, I’ll bring you up to speed with the farce that was my appeal hearing in the spoof Edel Campbell case yesterday. At one point, the judges and the other side actually started hissing about my views on German history. More red flags the Irish courts are owned by Jewish banks. Justice is no longer available in the Irish courts, and as I told the three stooges on the bench, I only lodged my appeal to mark the point in Irish history where a journalist can be accused of ‘harassment’ for publishing a picture of a drug-dealer.