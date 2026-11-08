It’s a hoax, folks. He’s even showing you.

If you fell for the Russell Brand ‘Men Are Predators’ hoax show, go straight to the back of the class. It’s as fake as the lurid Conor McGregor trial performed in Ireland in 2024 which, like this latest farce, was nothing more than lousy theatre manufactured to pump pornographic content dressed as ‘news’ across the airwaves and internet for weeks on end. Brand, like McGregor, was bought a long time ago. Both deviants are drug-addicted slaves of the regime - crisis actors presented as far-right heroes whom, when called upon to perform certain roles, have no choice but to oblige. Because they are owned. If you believe that either of these disgusting creatures are Christian, it’s time to reread your Bible, and nobody at the head of the snake is bringing them to justice. It’s nothing more than a show with the usual agendas at play.

Most if not all of these Netflix-style trials are movies, modelled on the OJ Simpson hoax which created a winning template and was a boon for dying media outlets. They are the modern-day bread-and-circus spectacle designed to keep the masses distracted and titillated with their daily dose of State-sanctioned smut - after all it’s coming from the BBC and other mainstream organs not some underground X-rated channel. What the zombies don’t realise is there’s no difference any more.

A variation on Orwell’s maxim: ‘Football, beer and above all gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult .’

Smut is the enemy’s greatest weapon of social engineering. A population dumbed down to the degree that it is viewing authorised porn every time it checks its social media is an easily manipulated population. Sexual liberation and substance abuse are the most powerful methods of political control and have destroyed Western man and Western Europe. Pornography is pumped out of the military-run internet for that very reason: it crushes the minds of men, makes them weak, corrupt, immoral and depraved, and in turn destroys women, children and the family. And once the family has been annihilated, the Police State becomes Big Daddy and we know how that ends. Communism 101.

The regime runs hoax trials like the Brand one almost annually now as a formidable mechanism of social control and brainwashing. There are council estates all across Britain where entire households are feeding off every gruesome headline coming from the Brand charade like vultures. In offices and legal chambers, every twisted aspect of the phony trial has been scrutinised and debated ad nauseam and will continue to be. Which side are you on? You have to pick one after all. Brand or the fictitious victims? And in the interests of PC woke culture, it’s preferable you come down on the side of the women because ‘men are sexual predators deep down and have contempt for the fairer sex’. The subliminal message couldn’t be more in your face. Another box ticked on the feminazi agenda to keep men weak, down and dismissed from their role as the head of society. It’s a win-win for the controllers.

That’s not to justify the crimes of Brand in any way. It goes without saying he’s a vile degenerate who’s been exploiting women for decades though most of them got what was coming to them for hanging around with creeps like that. But nobody has brought bring him to justice. He’s one of them after all. The freemasonic courts of Britain are run by bought-off stooges just as sadistic and morally bankrupt as him who wear black gowns to give them a cover of respectability. A psyop like this is easy to run with the fake news media already well-prepped with pre-written scripts just like 9/11 and every other tedious hoax we’ve been subjected to in recent years.

And this awful Brand tripe is going to be dragged on for weeks. He’ll probably ‘get off on appeal’ and become the hero of the hour again for the deluded ‘far right’. And then he’ll be rearrested and the script will go from bad to worse, just like the Tommy Robinson show. Of course LARPs like these involving fake far-right actors are also designed to give Christians a bad name, just like the Enoch Burke charade.

We adopt the strict rule of thumb now when it comes to discerning psychological operations: if it goes viral on the fake news, it’s a movie. Anyone with a boosted platform on social media like Brand pretending to be Catholic, anti-woke, anti-vax is in on the act because they would not be allowed to go viral if they were anything else. The same people who ran this latest fake trial run social media. If you are genuine, you will not be allowed on these platforms. I’m speaking from experience. It’s disheartening that many so-called ‘awake’ do not see this yet and still believe the fake-boosted garbage on Twitter and JewTube.

Russell Brand is not in prison in the same way Epstein never was. They don’t arrest their own. The two of them are snorting lines in a Jewish cocktail bar with Charlie and the rest of the crisis team, laughing at the dummies who fell for this latest low-rent comedy hook, line and sinker.