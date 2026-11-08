Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O’Doherty’s Substack

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
38m

You mean that Brand was not baptized recently LOL.

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Alison's avatar
Alison
12m

Well for the first time on substack I was asked to verify myself before commenting….quality journalism strikes again…👍🏻

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