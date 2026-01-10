Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wake Up People's avatar
Wake Up People
3h

Sadly I must say that all of the "good guys" I so admired (and breaks my heart), such as Tucker, Bannon and any big influencer, are ALL in on all this daily theater by not calling out the truth. They just give us boogie- men to chase.

They are complicit by omission.

Riddle yourself this, has just1 big influencer ever said C Kirk is alive, just 1???

Let me think...........

Wait

Wait

Wait

NO THEY HAVE NOT

That tells you everything you need to know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ontologix's avatar
Ontologix
2h

The truly sad fact is that the blind US Left / Right party followers would gladly play their parts here for real, no orchestrated psyop needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture