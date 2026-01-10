Renee Good Psyop Explained In 90 Seconds
The magic numbers are everywhere in this one
(Source: @reality_revolt Twitter)
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sadly I must say that all of the "good guys" I so admired (and breaks my heart), such as Tucker, Bannon and any big influencer, are ALL in on all this daily theater by not calling out the truth. They just give us boogie- men to chase.
They are complicit by omission.
Riddle yourself this, has just1 big influencer ever said C Kirk is alive, just 1???
Let me think...........
Wait
Wait
Wait
NO THEY HAVE NOT
That tells you everything you need to know.
The truly sad fact is that the blind US Left / Right party followers would gladly play their parts here for real, no orchestrated psyop needed.