Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
felix's avatar
felix
4h

well, that's any future care home costs guaranteed for Frank, whererever that and he might be. The "big bang" was obviously the masonic fire services "distressing" the bus windscreen to create the impression of a crash.

Reply
Share
pat scanlan's avatar
pat scanlan
3h

I submitted both photos of big cuddly Frank (aka Lazarus) to Grok.............

Based on the visual comparison of these two images, it appears very likely that the man standing in front of the bus and the man holding the cake are the same person. Both individuals share similar facial features, hair color (or lack thereof), and build. The first image shows a man with a similar bald pattern and facial structure to the man in the second image, who is identified as Frank Daly.

While the contexts of the photos are very different—one in an emergency scene and the other in a casual setting—the physical resemblance strongly suggests they are the same individual.

Word had obviously got out that he had been caught on camera hence the panic to submit all photos to the gardai.....I reckon you have blown this out of the water Gemma!

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture