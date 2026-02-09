Well shiver me timbers! The jew-bious bus crash in Dublin last Thursday will result in ‘radical changes’ to the town’s ‘security’ infrastructure. Who cudda guessed! They care so much about us, they say it must ‘never happen again.’ Now where have we heard that one before? Oh yeah, from the same people behind every staged event designed to bring in more AI police state.

This latest farce involved an out-of-service (convenient) double-decker bus aka stage prop ‘accidentally driving’ aka planted on to pedestrianised North Earl Street in the inner city, hitting a lamp post and ‘ploughing into several people’.

Retarded script as always. Note to readers: where you see the words ‘ploughing into’ and ‘horror’ involving any form of public transport in a headline, autohoax it.

The story went viral worldwide - another giveaway it’s a scam.

‘Bus hits lamp post, killing one’ is not an international story by any stretch of the imagination except when it’s being used to keep the dark suits in the JewN happy and tick off another of their commie SDGs.

Here’s some of the bad acting below.

Despite all the hubbaballuvva, the larp only claimed one vicsim in the end - 86-year-old OAP ‘Frank Daly’ who was a ‘regular on the streets of Dublin’ (there are none left) ‘loved by everyone’ (what’s new?) and known as a ‘real Sergeant Major’. Is this because he was a real Sergeant Major involved in a psyop? Even though the media had no end of intimate details about Frank before he had even drawn his last breath, we haven’t been told what he actually did pre-retirement except that he travelled to LA a lot. I’ll just leave that there.

Here’s Frank in happier times at Universaal Studios.

Never mind the double A in Universal. It’s obviously some sort of ‘in joke’ and not meant to rhyme with Baal. And no, the picture’s not AI.

And this one isn’t either.

A chunk is not missing from the right side of Frank’s head and half his right arm is not missing. The only thing you should be thinking is that this is real and everyone who ever walked the streets of Dublin like Frank is devastated, inconsolable and living in permanent fear of buses and anything on four wheels.

Hang on a second. Who’s this? Looks like Frank’s dopplegänger. Is he back from the dead? Surely not. But why is this man hanging around in front of the crashed bus?

Where’s Frank? And who is the mystery man in the blue shirt?

Note the smashed windscreen for extra effect. Moving swiftly on to the actress who played the driver. Here’s a picture of her allegedly having a heart attack after ‘ploughing’ into the lamp post. Hmm. Funny sort of heart attack.

Don’t ask questions. The main takeaway for you is that she’s black and your kneejerk reaction should be ‘Oh no, blacks are lousy drivers and we’re all gonna die’ because this is doubling up as a race-baiting psyop to generate a fake-boosted tsunami of ‘hate speech’ to bring in more hate speech laws. For your safety, of course.

And here’s some bogus witnesses from ‘local businesses’ near the ‘scene’ who witnessed absolutely nothing. You’d be forgiven for thinking the fake crash happened in Delhi, not Dublin.

Migrant slaves are increasingly deployed in crisis operations like this because they’re clueless as to what’s going on and will spout whatever they’re told when a fake news mike is placed under their noses.

Faster than Speedy Gonzalez on his way to the cheese factory, an immediate action plan was drawn up by Dublin’s heroic Mayor and local councillors to save the day. This will involve further desecration of the streets with mega-safe automatic bollards giving you another layer of your 15-minute prison city in 3…2…1

Phew. Feeling so much safer now. Aren’t those taxes worth it?

Hot off the press from the goons:

‘The tragedy exposed a possible infrastructure deficit in the city's pedestrianised network and, therefore, immediate action is required to install temporary physical measures to prevent a repeat occurrence.’

There will be nothing temporary about them.

And thus concludes the latest pathetic operation from the military industrial complex. Remember what its true purpose is. It’s a psychological exercise designed to groom and manipulate the dummies into thinking they need Big Daddy Government to do something to make them safer.

Let’s spell out the hallmarks again.

Where you see urgent calls for more AI police state to protect the public aka steal more of their freedom and privacy, it’s a psyop.

Where you see viral lamestream media coverage, it’s a psyop.

Where you see floral bouquets tied to lamp posts, vigils and GoFraudMe funds, it’s a psyop.

Where you see gushing tributes about the vicsims, who are usually depicted as the greatest thing since sliced bread, it’s a psyop.

Where you see trite and scripted platitudes from puppeticians with furrowed brows, it’s a psyop.

Where you see the fake-boosted ‘far right’ controlled opposition engaged in rampant race-baiting, it’s a big fat psyop.

Where you see surplus numbers of emergency vehicles blocking the ‘scene’, it’s a psyop.

Where you see numerology patterns involving the number three and preferably 33, it’s a psyop

Not 33 on the reg by any chance…

Where you see made-to-measure witness statements about loud bangs, shots fired or scenes of horror, you know it’s a psyop

Where you have police ordering that no photographs of the scene can be released except authorised ones, you know it’s a psyop

Expect rolling stories about public transport crashes from now on involving buses, trains, planes and automobiles. They want you in your zone and preferably at home. Don’t ‘stay safe’. Do stay sane. We are living in an open-air asylum. And all I can say is God help you if you still believe one word from the lying mouths of media presstitutes.