Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SMcC's avatar
SMcC
1d

Gemma you keep me sane. I cannot tolerate the lies, the magnificent headline grabbing BS.

WTF is wrong with people?

Our country is unrecognisable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1d

The World Order sets up countless groups to promote any type of idea, and then sets up other groups to fanatically oppose them, but the masters have no dedication to anything except slavery." The World Order Eustace Mullins 1992

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gemma O’Doherty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture