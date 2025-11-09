MAGAtards falling to their death because they love Vax Daddy and his Ketchup Ear

How after all the fakery of recent years is there anyone with a working brain who still believes politics is anything other than a scripted pantomime? To be fair to the producers of the play, they bend over backwards to let the dumb masses know they’re having a laugh at their expense. Not because they care one iota for them - they’re killing them after all - but the elite believes it protects them from karmic retribution aka Revelation of the Method: if the herd don’t see what’s being done to them and just accept it, well, they deserve it. That’s how the kabbalists see it. And who could argue, especially when it seems like we’re in the 11th hour? A wise old nun once said to me God helps those who help themselves. So true. Jesus said be wise as serpents, gentle as doves. But we’ve seen how those who call themselves His followers can be the most gullible of all - especially if we look at Ireland today and how many alleged Catholics fell for the farcical #SpoilYourVote psyop - run by Trump asset Declan Ganley and funded by data harvester Peter Thiel of Palantir. It’s like we’re back in 2019.

In the latest White House prank, Vax Daddy performed one of his hellcare stunts hawking the poison pharmakeia Ozempic to fat trailer trash in the hope of expediting their exit from this world.

To rub the deception in the noses of the useless goy, they even had one of their snake oil salesmen do a fake faint for the cameras to show them just how dangerous the drug is. Troofers swallowed it hook line and sinker as if it was a real event. It was a similar stroke to the one they pulled when the Convid jab was launched and they staged the fake collapse of nurse/crisis actor Tiffany Dover, presenting a laughable psyop for gullible anti-vaxxers. They really are laughing in their faces - that’s why they can’t contain the duping delight when performing their spellcraft. You’ll see plenty of it in this ‘33’ second clip.

Here are some interesting observations:

Why do you think they drop all those 33s and masonic symbolism every time they drop a psyop? They want you to see. Their black magic rituals demand it because if they show you, and you still go along, you are participating in the game. This is how it works:

I thought we had reached a watershed when Trump launched the toxic jab in 2021, took credit for getting it into unwitting souls at warp speed, and proudly called himself the ‘Father of the Vaccine’. I was sure that after that, those who seemed to get the Covid scam, would understand politics was just another of their dark arts and Trump was the Crisis Actor In Chief; that politicians are nothing more than puppets on a string being pulled by the financial rulers who run the show - the Blackrocks of this world, although that too is probably just a front for the real controllers.

Make Jewmerica Sick Again: Rubbing Your Noses In It

But 2020 was not the milestone I had hoped it was, and many we thought could see through the lie went back into their caves. People I once worked with like EMJ and John Waters stayed caught in the spell believing that what they see on the tell-lie-vision is actually real: presidents, prime ministers, elections, voting - and not a fake show to keep the dummies believing someone is coming to save them. The realisation that these people I had regarded as oracles of truth still cannot see they are being played is disturbing. Cynics call them deep entryists. Perhaps. Or maybe it is just Stockholm Syndrome.

The only way I can justify this pathology is that they and others like them are caught in a trauma bond - a concept we have discussed many times - with the warped political system and cling onto the foolish belief that some day things are going to be different if we just keep voting. Men in particular find it more difficult to accept that politics like war is just a show, possibly because they have invested in it for so long and don’t like to be fooled.

I was chatting to an older male normie earlier today who asked me what I thought of the new Irish president. I answered robotically as I have a hundred times: it makes no difference who they appoint, they’re all the same, they’re all actors, they’re all puppets. Elections are fake. It’s all predetermined long in advance. We’re being run by outside forces as we always have been. If voting made any difference, it wouldn’t be allowed.

He listened intently to my rant and nodded. Exactly, he replied. I felt the dimmer switch in his brain had been switched to full glow and he got it. It was as if he didn’t have the words to express what he was thinking subliminally but I had articulated what he really believed and was perhaps too scared to accept and say.

Once people let go of the political charade and open their eyes to the belief that there is no white knight coming from the ballot box to save them, it is liberating and empowering. Because they must then concede they are on their own and their salvation in this world and the next relies solely on them. There is no-one else to blame, no-one else to expect anything from. It gives them a newfound strength and a sense of purpose and freedom when they know they can walk away from the system that has enslaved them for decades.

The fools that want you to think heroes are on the horizon and are coming to your rescue are making even bigger fools of you. Nobody who trends on social media or has a significant following on X or YouTube is genuine: Tucker, Candace, Musk, Fuentes. They’re all captured actors beholden to the same enemy they claim to oppose. And they too are laughing at you. Here’s Tucker’s latest fake show pretending he was attacked by a demon. If he doesn’t make your skin crawl at this stage, your IQ needs a workout along with your discernment.

In other fake news of the week, they pulled another CGI plane crash out in Kentucky on Tuesday - at least that’s where they said it took place but it was created on the computer of a Mossad operative with a bit of real-life filming from the earlier drill of the same ‘crash’. See below.

Give that fire officer a dose of free Ozempic now!

Here’s the real fake event.

Amazing how the driver just happened to be filming in the exact moments before the crash and was able to catch it from his windscreen. What a coincidence. Anyway, fake air crashes don’t come any less believable than this one but who cares. They got to cancel thousands of flights out of it and create more fear in the tards who swallowed it. Needless to say the GoFraudMes were set up immediately after the psyop to pay the vicsims. Some weird coincidences with 9/11 too but nothing to see I’m sure…

Another big psyop at the moment is the deportation hoax. The troofers are overjoyed at the idea that gimmegrants are being removed and dumped back in their 3rd world hellholes but in reality not one invader is being deported. The Jews did not go to all that trouble bringing the browns into the West to wipe out whitey only to remove them again. Yes, it’s a hoax folks, whether it’s happening this side of the pond or the other. They ain’t going anywhere.

Wisdom, it is said, lies not in seeing things but in seeing through things. A lot of people still have to learn that skill, it seems.