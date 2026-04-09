At this stage, there’s probably no hope for those who swallow the voices of ‘dissent’ who are still allowed on Orwellian YouTube and X and are nothing more than deep state plants. Their latest pick-a-side protests over '‘d’oil crisis,’ which are bringing about the closure of towns and roads all over Ireland, causing traffic mayhem and wrecking small businesses once again á la Convid, are surely a final wake-up call for the hopamine hunters. The Judas goats are giving the regime exactly what it wants, doing the job of the New World Order to bring down the West while herding the docile lambs to the slaughter. It’s 2020 all over again. Every box is ticked. If you don’t see it by now, you’re blind. But on a positive note, I think a lot of normies finally do.

Manure-spreading fake opposition’s role is to bring in police state Agenda 2030

Earlier today, I passed through a medium-sized town in Ireland. The pumps were dry of diesel and the petrol was almost gone. This is being replicated around the country. Observing the stressed-out faces of young tradesmen trying to keep a roof over their children’s heads and now facing the prospect of not being able to make a living because their tanks are almost dry would bring tears to a stone. The conmen who are driving these vile protests have blood on their hands.

I’ve been calling these duplicitous plants out for a long while but they’ve really shown their true colours this time, vindicating everything I’ve said about them. They are depraved tools of the One World Government, pretending to be on the side of the little man while doing the dirty work of the globalist regime, cementing the boot of the police state on his neck.

Take Elaine Mullally for example, who’s been catapulted into the ‘frontline’ of the plant brigade for this latest data-harvesting psyop. She and her husband, who just happens to work for the government, couldn’t have been more compliant during the jab scam. She hangs out with CIA spook GI Jana who called for military police during the scamdemic lockdowns to spy on her neighbours, exploited her children to promote abortion and is now being celebrated by John Waters no less. Give me a break. The only reason Waters is allowed back on X and YouTube is because he’s promised to play his part in the Jewish revolution and give these quisling stooges credibility.

Their other pal is ‘Senator’ Sharon Keogan, data harvester extraordinaire who wants CCTV in every town and village in Ireland, and pushed immigration and LGBT++ relentlessly in her former circus act.

And they’re all in bed with Ivor ‘Mectin’ Cummins, who, prior to its rollout, said the Covid vaccine was going to be just grand. How many are now dead or injured as a result? He also insists he will never tell the truth about the non-existence of viruses even though he knows they are a fiction created to justify vaccines.

Do you really think this pair of charlatans would get anywhere near the EU Parliament if they were any threat to it? As for shyster Peader ‘We demand Covid vaccines for sick children’ Tóibín, do you really believe he’d be allowed to set up a big stage in the middle of O’Connell Street if he was anything other than controlled opposition working for the destroyers of Ireland?

This is just the latest phase of the red revolution unfolding before your eyes, boosted by the fake algorithm at every stage. ‘D’fuel protests’ are the biggest conjob since covid, bedding down Agenda 2030 in another desperate effort to get people out of their cars and into the 15-minute-city mindset of ‘owning nothing and being happy’.

Here we go, military on the streets to get rid of the fake protestors… How convenient! Exactly what shill Mullally is paid to achieve. It’s so predictable and boring at this stage, the only reason I’m still covering it is in the hope that I reach people who might not otherwise see through the scam.

This bunch of imposters are under the orders of the Orange Messiah and brain-chipping transhumanist Musktard. Remember, puppet Declan Ganley, another henchman of the fake opposition, is funded by Palantir and Peter Thiel, the Jewish corporation at the head of the digital ID snake.

Wait and see. In this latest charade, they’ll bring the public to the brink and then offer a release valve allowing fuel back in the tanks and a shot of hopamine in the arms of the dopey public who will then bleat ‘ah, the government does love us after all and weren’t the plants great to shut the country down. Might even vote for them next time round.’

You know how it works. And the police state will be even more entrenched after this round of fakery. Soon enough the plants will look like the heroes of the day and everyone will be praising them for getting the oil flowing again. Until the next big staged event.

And the inevitable GoFraudMe…

In my new livestream, I discuss the latest plant operation to bring Ireland-as-we- knew-it to its knees. You can watch back here: https://gemmaodoherty.com/controlled-opposition-bring-back-lockdowns-on-behalf-of-jew-world-order/

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