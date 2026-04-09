Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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If U Think U Can Handle Truth's avatar
If U Think U Can Handle Truth
12h

They love to create the PROBLEM...knowing and manipulating our predetermined REACTION...in order to give us their SOLUTION. They use it every time!

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Sanctuarian of The-One-Law's avatar
Sanctuarian of The-One-Law
11h

You managed to span the entire spectrum of what they intend in a single post.

;: never fear

the algorithms reveal themselves by what is buried here on substack.

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