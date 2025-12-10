Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nettlerash's avatar
Nettlerash
21h

Tabloid hack Morgan is the best weathervane for state operatives and narratives

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EJ's avatar
EJ
21h

If you know their name..they are in the game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture