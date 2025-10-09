Designer-labelled developer’s daughter Steen - way too sweet to be wholesome - and her insider Kings Inns’ husband - controlled operatives created to fool Catholics

We called out Maria Steen of the Ziona Institute a long time ago. It was clear her endorsement of the Covid scam and involvement with bought-off operatives like her sidekick Declan Ganley of Palantir - the most evil company in America - placed her firmly within ‘the club’. Her other sidekick David Quinn was sycophantic in his support for the Covid tyranny.

I didn’t think I would still be here in 2025 having to explain all of this again but certain Catholics who believe their faith allows them to get into bed with hypocrites and shills still don’t get it. At least they are pretending not to, but maybe they are not Catholics after all.

Ganley is one of the most insidious figures in Ireland. Steen has been a close ally of his for years, if not decades. Ganley is a 5G technocrat funded largely by Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel whose company Palantir is building the digital cage of the New World Order. Pre-crime surveillance is his thing. Obviously Ganley and Steen have no problem with that and the Catholics who support them don’t either. Thiel is a sodomite and transhumanist who believes people should have the right to use children’s blood to prolong their lifespan. Ganley and Steen are well aware of this. Worse still, Steen’s husband barrister is Ganley’s lawyer.

Ganley could not survive without sodomite Peter Thiel who wants to inject himself with the blood of the young.

The truth is Ganley and Steen were manufactured some time back as controlled assets to cater for frustrated Catholics who felt they had no-one to back on the political scene. In this recent farcical presidential campaign, their shameful support for Steen has exposed how very shallow the average Catholic in Ireland now is, trauma bonded to a toxic system which hates them.

Irish Catholics are in a trauma bond with the government which despises them: a classic case of Stockholm Syndrome

Maria Steen admitted a while back that she has gays working on her team. Knowing this, which they do, how exactly can any Catholic continue to endorse her as their #SpoilTheVote psyop candidate? Aren’t Catholics supposed to speak out against sodomy and the grotesque harm sodomites are doing to Irish children?

Maria Steen is in bed with Peader Toibin who pushed the deadly vaccine harder than most puppeticians, even demanding that sick children get it as a priority, knowing how dangerous it was.

How can any Catholic continue to endorse Maria Steen given her alliance with Toibin?

Steen is a puppet of Peader Toibin - paid asset of regime who pushed the vaccine on sick children and runs invaders as selection candidates

Toibin also runs invaders as Aontu candidates in selections and rebukes Irish people who have concerns about mass immigration. Steen has stayed silent on that issue. Is that what Catholics want in their candidate of choice?

Nothing to say about the takeover of our country by Indians and blacks, and the impact that is having on all of us and our national identity? How can any Catholic endorse a candidate who does not speak out about this crime against our people?

Steen is also a close ally of Gript Media and John McGuirk - controlled opposition supremo who gaslit anyone with concerns about the Covid vaccine and encouraged all idiotic enough to listen to him to take it. How many people are dead or injured because of him? How can any Catholic have anything to do with Gript or McGuirk?

Maria Steen is also in bed with The Irish Times, the toxic rag that brought abortion to Ireland through the Savita hoax and which has told lie after lie about the nuns of Tuam and the fake septic tank story. Steen even gave the paper an ‘exclusive interview’ recently. If she was any threat to the regime, The Irish Times would do what they typically do to such people: call them childish names and attack them in vile articles and editorials. I am speaking from experience. Why doesn’t Steen get this treatment from The Irish Times and RTE? Because she is one of them.

Steen is the daughter of property tycoon Sean Davin and married to insider barrister Neil Steen who is a member of the anti-Catholic Kings Inns/Bar Council. If his wife was going to give the corrupt government or judiciary any sleepless nights, he would be given his marching papers out of the profession and ostracised. But he is a well-got member of the gowned club and given lots of establishment gigs.

Steen pretended to be the poster girl for stay-at-home mothers but then decided to give it all up and run for a job that would involve her leaving her ‘home-schooled’ small children for long periods. Double standards at the very least.

The so-called Catholics who continue to endorse this women are one of two things: plants or plain ignorant. Looking at some of them, I am inclined to believe the former and that their role has been infiltration of Catholic circles and voices for a long time. Those going around with a banner calling for people to spoil their vote for Steen are involved in something very very dark. Who exactly are they working for? They are well aware of these facts about Steen but continue to promote her. They also know that spoiling the vote is still voting and therefore participation in organised crime. They want to continue to prop up a system which is intent on destroying The Church and the Irish people. Not very Catholic.