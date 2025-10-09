Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Edmund Burke
Oct 11

I am wondering why Maria Steen has been allowed so much publicity. Why was she presented as the great hope for those who call themselves ‘right-wing’ in Ireland? (Incidentally, we never had left wing v right wing in Ireland, this is a new globalist agenda to divide and conquer). Why was she supposedly so agonisingly close to getting a ‘nomination’, thus leading to great frustration for those who now newly identify as ‘Catholics’.

What’s the reason for her backers (Gript, Aontu, Iona etc) to attempt to convince her ‘followers’ and those who despise the long standing political parties to go to the ballot box on whatever date this farcical selection is on and ‘spoil’ their vote.

It is absolutely bonkers to vote in the first place, for a selection process that is already decided. Secondly it is even more bonkers to drive, cycle, walk etc to a polling station and then use your well sharpened pencil to write Maria Steen’s name on the ballot paper. Other than somehow convincing you that this is a release for your frustrations, it is utterly pointless. The government couldn’t care less what you write on the ballot paper. Go and write Dustin the Turkey or Bertie Ahern. The government does not care!

In fact with so much of the controlled opposition advocating for a ‘spoil the vote’, this gets fishier and fishier. What’s the reason they want you doing this? Or rather, because they are controlled, what’s the reason their handlers (the government) wants you to spoil the vote?!

I don’t yet fully have the answer to this. All I know from seeing all these psyops is that you have to look at this through the lens of Problems-Reaction-Solution.

Is it that the government wants to say ‘the faaar right’ can’t be allowed make a mockery of elections again. This is another example of how they are a threat to our ‘democracy’ etc etc.

Maybe only certain Paddys should be allowed to vote. Or maybe all Paddys will be obligated to vote in some compulsory way and of course it won’t be a secret ballot. Your vote will be traceable/ visible to the government.

I am merely speculating here. All I know is that spoiling the vote is playing directly into the government’s hands. They want this, for whatever reason. Only time will tell.

Gemma O'Doherty
Oct 11

Odd how there is silence from the Catholics who support her on this? It's a very simple question. How is it Catholic to hire gays?

