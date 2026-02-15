Government assets in gowns: Ronan Lupton and Shane English exist to destroy journalism

First item on the agenda in the Court of Appeal tomorrow: Why is Councillor Jimmy Guerin so desperate to cover up Veronica Guerin’s murder? I will also be outlining the bizarre facts around the €10 million of dirty money he found in his ‘shed’, when his criminal attack on me first began after I exposed the truth about his sister’s murder, his unlawful favours for the criminal underworld and many other details about him that have been hidden until now including massive debts that seem to have magically disappeared.

Councillor Jimmy Guerin threatens and tries to destroy anyone who seeks justice for his murdered sister. Why did he end up with €10 million in ‘his shed’?

If you own a home, a farm, a business, even a bog, you should try to attend the hearing at 10.30am because it is here in the Court of Appeal you might find yourself in a matter of time trying to defend your assets. It could happen overnight and you may not have even missed a mortgage or debt repayment. If you knew the levels of corruption and theft of private property happening in this court on a daily basis, to satisfy the demands of the Communist New World Order, you might have something to say. When you turn away and ignore matters of such importance, don’t complain when they come for you, your family and your home. And they will, if they get away with much more, precisely because the public allow it to happen.

I have witnessed unmerciful abuse of Irish people in the Court of Non-Appeal as it’s known, since I began my own case there last year against the abusive litigation taken against me by corrupt politician Jimmy Guerin in his sinister efforts to stop me speaking the truth about what happened to his sister Veronica. Her death was carried out on the orders of the Gardai because she was getting too close to the State’s darkest secrets but Jimmy her brother doesn’t allow anyone to say that. How so? Because he works for that same State? Was Guerin bought off by his close pals in the guards with the €10 million he ‘found in his shed’ to try and destroy any journalist doing her job investigating the murder of her colleague? His cock and bull story about his amazing find has more holes in it than a Swiss cheese. When politicians try to silence journalists, it is an attack on the people, the nation and the Constitution.

The judges of the courts of Ireland function now only to protect the corrupt, be they politicians, guards, DPP, banks, HSE, Revenue, fellow lawyers and judges, and other nefarious elements of the State mafia. They despise justice. They have destroyed the law. They hate their masters, the Irish people, who pay them the highest judicial salaries in the world.

Tomorrow, Ronan Lupton and Shane English, their puppet stooges, will continue their seven-year campaign of criminal defamation against me because I dared to continue doing my job as all other media fell. No doubt the mainstream will stick the knife in my back once again tomorrow or give my appeal the silent treatment. These same people would like me in my grave but character assassination is the next best thing and that is what they have done for the last seven years.

The mainstream media in Ireland is funded by the government. Therefore it is no longer media. It is government PR. Journalism funded by the State is no longer journalism because the only job of journalism is to hold the State, its agents and big business to account and protect the public doggedly. You cannot do that if the government pays your wages. You are a fool if you are still listening to mainstream media and supporting their manure. You enjoy being lied to and are brainwashed.

No court in Ireland is going to vindicate me because they are all rotten to the core. However, a day of reckoning will come. The people who operate the injustice system will face the only Court that matters one day and they will have to account for the evil and wicked deeds they committed against decent, honest people trying to hold on to the values upon which our nation was built.

Please let people know what is happening in Ireland. It is the country that has fallen hardest from a very great height because it held onto its Catholic morality longer than any other and has been viciously targeted because of this by the chosen ones.

A wise person turned to me the other day after a long session in court and said ‘we would be safer in North Korea.’ His words are dystopian but true. What will happen tomorrow in the Court of Appeal would make even Stalin blush.