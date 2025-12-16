Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Angela
1h

Ozempic for cats 😂

You have to laugh you really do, the world is gone totally bonkers & people are too stupid to realise it.

Ozempic makes you the skinniest corpse in the graveyard.. fact. Now they are going after pets. In a world where stupid people want an easy fix they choose big pHARMa poison over closing the fridge & going for a walk. Ohh and cut down the portions for pets if they see their pet becoming overweight. I mean I just can’t get over how f€€king stupid people are nowadays.

Cape Fear
1h

Can't see the majority of your posts now because of the online safety act by the way.

Thought it was about protecting kids from porn?

