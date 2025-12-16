Lunatics. Asylum. Taken Over.
Sin palabras
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Sin palabras
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Ozempic for cats 😂
You have to laugh you really do, the world is gone totally bonkers & people are too stupid to realise it.
Ozempic makes you the skinniest corpse in the graveyard.. fact. Now they are going after pets. In a world where stupid people want an easy fix they choose big pHARMa poison over closing the fridge & going for a walk. Ohh and cut down the portions for pets if they see their pet becoming overweight. I mean I just can’t get over how f€€king stupid people are nowadays.
Can't see the majority of your posts now because of the online safety act by the way.
Thought it was about protecting kids from porn?