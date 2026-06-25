Jews Curse Christians Three Times A Day In Traditional 'Prayer'
Three times a day, observant Jews recite the Amidah, in which the 'Notzrim' (Christians) are cursed by name. St Justin Martyr, St Epiphanius and St Jerome confirm it as does the Talmud
Source: ‘Christ Is King’ Channel You Tube
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The Synagogue of Satan
and then the yids lobbied the popes to remove the Good Friday prayers for the conversion of the perfidious jews.