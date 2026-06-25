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Rose's avatar
Rose
1d

The Synagogue of Satan

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ADRIAN J CONWAY's avatar
ADRIAN J CONWAY
1d

and then the yids lobbied the popes to remove the Good Friday prayers for the conversion of the perfidious jews.

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