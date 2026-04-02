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Gemma O’Doherty
4dEdited

If you’re looking for some Easter reading, let me recommend the Banned Books section of my website www.gemmaodoherty.com which has quite a few censored tomes on Church history and Jewish infiltration.

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Sandra Elam's avatar
Sandra Elam
4dEdited

What a beautiful reflection, Gemma. The Spanish have mastered the impressive procession, haven't they? I'm a traditional Catholic in America who appreciates reading about your Catholic perspective from Ireland. I never knew that Jewish usury was outlawed in Ireland for centuries. Yes, it's true that whoever controls the money controls a country. But we know Jesus and His kingdom triumphs in the end. Have a Blessed Easter! ✝️

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