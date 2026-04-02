‘The First Eucharist’ by Juan de Juanes (circa 1562)

In my early 20s, I lived in Spain, and during Lent, used to visit Andalucia for the Holy Week processions. Witnessing the intense devotion of the penitents bearing heavy statues of Our Lord, His Blessed Mother and The Apostles through the ancient cobbled streets had a profound effect on me, as it has on so many pilgrims and passers-by who have visited southern Spain in Semana Santa. There is no more dramatic public display of Catholic devotion in the world. It converts the hardest of hearts to the love of Our Lord. I’ve no doubt that being in the midst of the genuine penance and resolve of those confraternities, whose feet and hands were often reduced to blood by the heavy load on their shoulders, cemented my Faith as a young woman and my conviction that the Cross is unparalleled in terms of giving our lives real purpose and true joy.

More recently, I’ve spent Holy Week in northern Spain where the processions continue faithfully from the biggest cities to the most remote mountain villages, unchanging over centuries. This is the true meaning of European culture, tradition and heritage. It’s beyond tragic that it has been lost in so many former Catholic countries who are now condemned to oblivion by shallow secularism and rejection of Christ. We only need to look at the wreckage of our next door neighbour - the nation once known as Our Lady’s Dowry - to see how that worked out. Abandoning God always brings severe punishment.

Penitents carry a statue of Our Lord during Holy Week ceremonies in Spain

Of course, the Catholic concept of penance is also sorely lacking in the Ireland of today, replaced by vapid instant gratification and the ‘me, me, me’ culture of zero empathy. Delayed reward is old hat. My generation was blessed to grow up in a country where Lent still really meant something, and deprivation of the self for God was something you learned as a small child. Every little yearning you had for something sweet or indulgent but rejected for Jesus was character building: this practice developed in you willpower, discipline and integrity. And as a child, it deepened your love for the Lord because you were constantly reminded of His sacrifice on the Cross for your sins and why you should resist temptation.

At Confirmation, we were encouraged to take The Pledge and make a promise to God not to drink alcohol or take anything that would harm our bodies. Whether one accepted the challenge or not, and most did, being confronted with this decision at such a young age was another gift that fostered maturity, Faith and personal responsibility in young people. Several times during this Lent, I observed nagging children demanding sweets at supermarket checkouts, their orders met by weary parents. I felt genuine pity for both parties: the children losing out on an important lesson in self-denial, and the parents who were unwittingly creating mini-narcs by giving into their demands when they could be using the season of Lent to bring God and self-control into their children’s lives. Is it any wonder there is an obesity epidemic? If only they knew what they were missing, although deep down they must. Being Irish, they would have to.

‘Christ Carrying The Cross’ by Titian (1505)

On a broader level, this culture of self-sacrifice preserved by the nation, young and old, in the Ireland of my childhood, helped to sustain the beautiful homeland left to us by our faithful ancestors: a high-trust society of warmth, decency and friendliness built on the values of truth, dignity and respect for all human life. It nurtured a national mindset of restraint which encouraged people to avoid personal risk, being reckless in their domestic lives and getting into debt. In Catholic Europe, you could not have what you did not own or could not afford, and that made for a much better society and a much happier, more spiritual people. Catholic economies were always by far the most successful because debt was taboo, as was relying on the State, which makes people slothful and unproductive. Dole was a dirty word in the Ireland of the 70s where the notion of Welfare State was understood to eventually lead to the boot of Big Brother on your neck. And here we are…

The self-consumed Ireland of today stands in stark contrast to its former self - a dark and degenerate place where apathy, fear and selfishness have replaced the virtue and decency of the past. People are too worn down by their own woes to spare a thought for what is going on around them or consider their real purpose in life.

What the Catholic-bashers don’t realise is that the Church kept our ancestors out of financial servitude for centuries because it outlawed Jewish usury. The Northern states of Europe and Britain who turned schismatic after the looting operation of the ‘Reformation’ fell long before the Catholic ones of the south and Ireland because they embraced State control over Christian freedom and individual responsibility. They rejected true Christian values, forcing mothers into workplace slavery and children into State indoctrination camps from an early age, creating a generation of rudderless young women who would murder their unborn child to get ahead in the Godless workplace. Sadly, many feel they have no choice but to do that to keep the roof over their heads, which brings us back to Jewish compound interest and how it is central to the carnage of many young families’ broken lives today. A Catholic nation teaches its children not to take on debt in the first place, ever.

It’s a difficult mission trying to get our generation to see they are nothing without God, His Church and His Commandments. Denying their children the Faith will be the biggest mistake of their lives. But we can see progress before our eyes: the return to real Catholicism, especially since the 2020 deception, has been remarkable. That is God’s hand in human history. The fact that the Jews have had to create an entire controlled opposition of fake Catholics like Candace and Brand, and tempt the naive into the Musk-promoted born-again Enoch Burke cult shows how real the return to the Church is.

And that is the only solution that will bring about real results. A return to Catholic virtue is the salvation of Europe, America and the entire West because it is Catholic virtue that created Western civisilation in the first place.

We must, as Jesus did, turn our backs on those who sneer, mock and jeer. We will, as promised, have the last laugh. And for the remainder of this week, with reverence, adoration and awe, we will walk in the footsteps of Our Lord through his Passion, Death and Resurrection, drawing strength, consolation and hope that only He can salvage the sorry mess we have made of things here on Earth.

So take great comfort in the Cross this week knowing it is your only route to salvation, attend the Last Supper, Good Friday and Easter ceremonies and keep the spirit of Faith alive in your heart, home and family every day of your lives. There is no need to worry, despair or fear anything when we put our trust in the Lord, knowing He will not fail us.

Wishing you all a very blessed and holy Easter. You are in my prayers.

This is one of my favourite, ‘Jesus In The Eucharist,’ written by St Vincent Pallotti. Teach it to the little ones in your life.

Jesus in the Eucharist

Our God and our King.

Jesus in the Eucharist

Our Creator and Redeemer.

Jesus in the Eucharist

Our Physican and our Medicine.

Jesus in the Eucharist

Our Food and our Grace.

Jesus in the Eucharist

Our Greatest Good and Happiness.

Jesus in the Eucharist

Infinitely loving and worthy of love.

Jesus in the Eucharist

You are the greatest and most holy of our mysteries.

Amen

Pange, Lingua (Sing, My Tongue) by St Thomas Aquinas (1225-1274)

Faith will tell us Christ is present, when our human senses fail.



Christus Vincit, Christus Regnat, Christus Imperat.