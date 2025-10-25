Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pav's avatar
Pav
Oct 25

"You'll never sell that one" - he's saying this after he said "if it turns our viruses don't exist". So basically, he's telling me that it will be impossible to sell the truth to the people and instead we should continue to lie to them. So what makes this tool any better than Anthony Fauci then?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Nicholas John Ennos's avatar
Nicholas John Ennos
Oct 25

Gold is not a sensible investment since the price of gold is controlled by the Rothschilds. Also, there are a lot more gold based investments than actual gold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gemma O’Doherty
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture