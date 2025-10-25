Ivor Cummins Says He Will Tell Lies About Viruses To Stay In The Game
We tried to warn them but a lot of awaketards were taken in by Ivor Mectin. Give anyone hawking gold a very wide berth. They are owned.
"You'll never sell that one" - he's saying this after he said "if it turns our viruses don't exist". So basically, he's telling me that it will be impossible to sell the truth to the people and instead we should continue to lie to them. So what makes this tool any better than Anthony Fauci then?
Gold is not a sensible investment since the price of gold is controlled by the Rothschilds. Also, there are a lot more gold based investments than actual gold.