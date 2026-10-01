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Gemma O’Doherty
Oct 3Edited

Thank you to all of my subscribers, especially those who are generous enough to donate. It is really appreciated. All of my content is free and will remain so but I am very grateful to those who support me. I am not allowed to work as a journalist in Ireland and am under attack by the State who is desperate to silence anyone who exposes mainstream/alternative media fakery and fraud.

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Brent Carlson
Oct 1

Anyone who believed the Oct 7th false flag propaganda might even believe this BS plane sorry. Those who believe this garbage are too far gone and can never be revived.

I can't wait for episode 3.

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