We needn’t read beyond the first five words of the latest viral air scare to see that it reeks of the usual fakery and some of the worst crisis acting we’ve seen in a while. The fact that the stage prop plane was stuffed with Jews (IDF graduates) means the chutzpah is next level and we’re dealing with Auschwitz-grade whoppers. When you see a headline that reads ‘passengers foil bid to crash’, autohoax it immediately because we know when the media hawk fairytales like this, they are always lying. No passengers foiled any bid to do anything because there was no attempted hijacking to begin with. The spoof movie ‘Airplane’ has a more credible plot.

So the comedy goes as follows: On a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, one pilot stabbed the other and tried to crash the plane. It started to nosedive and ‘plunged 14,000 feet in 37 seconds’. Oddly, the oxygen masks failed to deploy because the directors forgot to put that bit in the film. They recycled the 9/11 ‘Let’s Roll’ fairytale and pretended the passengers burst into the cockpit to save the pilot and the flight while the plane was in an almost vertical descent. As with the Twin Towers hoax, they forgot to consult the laws of physics when they were making this one up. Things that definitely never happened.

Then it gets really fun. Cue the plumber hero with no flying experience who managed to become an expert pilot on the spot and take the plane out of certain oblivion. Don’t choke from laughing when you read this:

The ketchup-smeared saviour of the day is a certain Yaniv Hayun. He stormed the cockpit, put the stabber in a chokehold, dragged him off the controls and then grabbed them himself, pulling the plane back on course. He said he knew how to do all of this because he watches a TV series about air crashes called Mayday. And I have a bridge to sell you in the Sahara.

Here he is showing his Heinz-soaked sock to Satanyahu, as you do. Could they not have tidied him up a bit before he met the Crime Minister? No, they had to have the ketchup all over him still to prove it really did happen in the way Jackie Kennedy kept her dress on for hours for the cameras to show the useless goy her ‘husband’ really was murdered. LOL.

Even Netanyahu was taken aback by the low-grade crisis acting.

LOL. Worse than the 9/11 pantomime

Israel described the episode as a jihadi terror attack, which means it definitely was a hoax. It’s reassuring to know the plane was at 33,000 feet when it began its fictional decline, meaning no Jews were hurt at all. What’s new?

And check out the numbers behind the ‘distressed passengers’ (aka Mossad assets) as they arrived back in Tel Aviv airport safe, sound and unscathed after the ‘tragedy’.

33 hoax code check.

This IDF operative can’t hide his duping delight when he starts talking about the airplane ‘bouncing from left to right’: the accompanying video shows said ‘bouncing’ - it’s really convincing and definitely not CGI 🙄.

And this recycled crisis actress, who’s so traumatised after her ordeal she can’t stop laughing, deserves a place in the Holohoax Hall of Fame because she also took part in the October 7th stunt playing the part of a bereaved mother who ‘lost her son’ in the paraglider nonsense.

What’s the upshot? More security on planes. Imagine my surprise. Now pilots are the enemy too so nobody is safe. Plans are already afoot to introduce mental health screening for pilots on foot of the show.

And seemingly there’s a ‘selection’ coming up in Israhell later this month which is long since rigged but they need to dupe the dummies into thinking the crisis-actor-in-chief is popular.

And here’s the standard sub-plot we see in every psyop: ‘intelligence services failed to vet terrorist’. They always use this line to make it look like there really was a perpetrator when it is clearly all a simulation.

There are no Arab jihadists - be they pilots or rucksack-bearing students - seeking to take down airplanes, trains or buses, and themselves in the process. This is a fantasy fabricated by Big Jews to nurture their victim status and keep the defence shekels pouring in. Sorry to repeat myself but some things need to be said over and over before people start getting it. And with each passing hoax, one lousier than the next, a lot more people are now getting it and realising they can’t believe a word out of the mouth of mainstream media.

I’ll just leave this here…

And finish with Israel’s new national anthem to mark the heroes of the hoax…