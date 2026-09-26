It’s hard to know which psyop was more cringetastic this week: the sight of degenerate clown Bono crowing from a balcony in Dublin to a shower of braindead morons or the rent-a-mob charade surrounding the Ireland-Israel football. Let’s consign the former to the vomitorium of history along with the legion of U2’s most mortifying moments and debunk the latter because the regime really tried to suck some mileage out of that one. The pantomime in question involved the Irish football team being once again enlisted to play the role of Jew-hating Paddystinians fake-throwing their toys out of the pram because they had to play Israhell in a game of football. As if…

The crisis-actor-in-chief in this latest farce was the ‘goalkeeper’ - a plastic Paddy of Nigerian stock by the name of Gavin Bazomba or something insultingly non-Irish like that. You surely know that all Irish sports ‘stars’ have to be token blacks these days, except for K.T but she might as well be. There’s nothing more demoralising to Paddy when he sees an African draped in the green, white and freemason. He pretends to cheer because he’s ‘not racist’ but deep inside he’s dying at the sight of it, along with his country. Anyway, Bazomba pretended to have a hissy fit about playing the Joos and the stunt was blasted all over the fake web portraying Ireland once again as ‘the most anti-Semitic country in the world’.

So tedious. So contrived. So phony.



Let’s get one thing straight. Not one person in Irish football gives a flying falafel about Gaza. Most couldn’t find it on a map. As if any of these lobotomised twits are actually going to stake their career on it. They’re all owned slaves of the disgusting entity that is ‘professional sport’ (aka professional cheating) and don’t put their lycra on in the morning without permission from their media handlers. When it comes to soccer, we’re talking about some of the most dumbed-down slaves handpicked to run around after a ball in order to dumb down other slaves who devote their lives to watching the other dumb slaves run around like fools after a ball while their children’s futures go up in flames.

All professional sport in Ireland is rigged, and football/GAA is as warped as it comes, serving as nothing more than a modern-day equivalent of bread and circus to socially engineer and bring about the wider goals of the UN’s Communist agenda. Football is a key driver of family dysfunction especially in Ireland and across Europe where it has been exalted to the position of State religion, turning men into captured lackeys who lurch from game to game like drunken fools wasting their time, health and money when they should be at home protecting their family and raising their children with a Godly purpose. Let’s face it, every big game is an excuse to get plastered. How many men go home blotto to their wives and children after a football game and physically assault them? But that’s the whole idea and that’s why the ‘footie’ is now saturated in ads for alcohol: the regime needs men to be drunk, stoned and wasting their lives away instead of doing things men are supposed to do. And so the family goes to pot, literally. Item 1 ticked on the Communist manifesto.

Back to the current pick-a-side psyop. Reminder: Ireland is not an anti-Semitic country. It was once but not any more. This is all scripted. The Irish are the most pro-Semite people in the world. The Big Jews just have to say jump and Paddy says ‘high as you like’. Ireland is now nothing more than the 51st state of the USA. All the Big Tech/Big Vaccine HQs are based here because the government is owned by them: it’s the sort of corporatocracy the NWO has dreamed of for centuries. Once the most Catholic (Jew-wise) country in the world, Ireland is now the most judaised. It’s no threat to Israel or whoever’s at the head of the regime. The Irish are obedient lapdogs released off their leash to do role plays like this when the need arises. Order out of chaos. The Paddystinian cause in Ireland is wholly funded and run by Big Jews to create a fake enemy so more dollars can be thrown in their pity pot and more police state created to defend against the non-existent enemy. So where you see the hideous flag of Pallywood hanging from an Irish bridge, understand that there are shekels behind it. It’s just an ugly game which the fluoridated masses have fallen for yet again.