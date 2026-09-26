Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O’Doherty’s Substack

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Liam's avatar
Liam
Sep 27

When you see pictures of men in their 30s and 40s, crying yes crying! because 'their' (LOL) team, lost, you have to think mental illness. What else can it be?

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Pasha Von Sternberg's avatar
Pasha Von Sternberg
Sep 26

A flying falafel....lol

Sounds like you Irish are almost as dumb as us canadians

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