Sodomite Ken O’Flynn was a key speaker at the recent March for Life

You know that the ‘Long Slow March Through The Institutions’ aka the Jewish takeover of Christian societies is complete when sodomites are invited to speak at so-called Catholic ‘pro-life’ events. That’s exactly what happened at the recent ‘March for Life’ in Dublin - the annual walkabout which is, let’s face it, nothing more than a social for Catholicks. You’d never know they were coming together to express their righteous indignation over the slaughter of the unborn. It’s all happy clappy, balloons and no doubt buckets going round for donations. This year, the buckets were required for another purpose by some in the crowd. They actually had the audacity to put a ‘married’ homosexual on the podium to give a speech: Ken O’Flynn - a political whore who heads up a group of sleeveen whores known as Independent Ireland, another brigade of actors in the Dáil pretending they’re on the side of traditional (ie ‘far right’) Irish people when nothing could be further from the truth.

Sodomite O’Flynn on the podium of the March for Life

O’Flynn is so committed to the sick sodomite lifestyle that he had a very public wedding a few years ago when he fake-married his young boyfriend in Spain and released the pictures to the press. The whole thing was nauseating in the extreme. I’m sorry to post the filth below but you need to know how gross it was. All part of the insidious campaign to normalise this twisted, degenerate lifestyle.

Sodomite O’Flynn at his fake wedding is now promoted by Catholic prolife organisation

The Pro-Life Campaign sells itself as a Catholic organisation. No doubt a lot of its funds come from the pockets of decent Irish Catholics who want to support what they believed was a good cause. We now know it’s not. We’ve spent the last decade fighting to protect children from harmful and deviant State predators encouraging them into a destructive life of sodomy: a pro-death anti-family culture of promiscuity and poor health. In Ireland, people who believe the body’s waste disposal unit is a sex organ were classified as mentally ill until quite recently and were rightly locked up when they attempted to flaunt themselves on society. Fortunately, younger generations today who have had this toxic lifestyle rammed down their throats would long to go back to that Ireland and will hopefully recreate it.

How can an organisation that’s supposed to be dedicated to nurturing a culture of life and wholesome values have anything to do with someone who stands for the very opposite? If the organisers of the Pro-Life Campaign were truly pro-life and Catholic, they would squirm at the idea of having a gay man speaking at their annual get-together. And what did the cowards in the crowd who call themselves Catholic have to say about it? Absolutely nothing. I’ve heard there were a few complaints afterwards, but they should have voted with their feet and marched home.

Of course another giveaway is that the PLC is politically aligned to Commie shills Aontu who pushed for sick children to get abortion-tainted Covid vaccines and organised taxis and buses to Covid death camps. How can the Pro-Life Campaign support a political party that pushes vaccines manufactured with the remains of aborted babies?

I used to know the PLC back in the day and believed they were genuine people. They have obviously been bought off. Are they now receiving the Jewish silver? The State is not going to let anyone set up a stage in the middle of Dublin if they’re a real threat to their baby-killing regime. Catholics have been fooled once again.

The evil that is gay marriage could not be more diabolically summed up than in this video which may be the saddest one you will watch this year.

If queers do not give up their sordid ways and go celibate, they should not be let anywhere near children. If you are truly Catholic, you have to take a strong stand against sodomy in all of its guises. The only dealings the Pro-Life Campaign should have with homosexuals is to tell them about God’s plan for them after judgement. There’s a reason why the Christian faith condemns this sin so harshly. It’s time to walk away from fake NGOs with depraved double standards. They’re laughing at you.