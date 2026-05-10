Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Liam's avatar
Liam
1d

The devils who authorize the handing over of innocent children to twisted degenerates like these two, should remember "But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea."

Reply
Share
CaroleAnne Runcorn's avatar
CaroleAnne Runcorn
1d

Just Sickening.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture