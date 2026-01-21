Irish Gardai Perform Terror Simulation On Train For Use In Future Psyops
Give. Me. Strength.
Can these morons embarrass themselves any further?
When the psyop goes live as a mass casualty event, it will be even worse than this. Still - at least it’s a change from the Enoch Op, which is full of hoax code these days because it is one.
They like to reveal what they're doing right in front of your eyes to avoid karmic reaction. It's upto you to spot the symbolism.
33 is always popular