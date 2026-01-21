Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin.'s avatar
Martin.
14h

They like to reveal what they're doing right in front of your eyes to avoid karmic reaction. It's upto you to spot the symbolism.

Reply
Share
RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
1d

33 is always popular

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gemma O’Doherty · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture