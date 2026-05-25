Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Trish Chedgzoy's avatar
Trish Chedgzoy
1d

Correct as ever Gemma, I was shocked when that gruesome Garda leapt on you like a lunatic. So obvious they were covering up their disgusting behaviour. I will never vote again.

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RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
1d

It’s all one big distraction and pantomime.

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