At this stage, you’d be hard-pushed to find an Irish person who isn’t disgusted and outraged at the flooding of our country by illegal invaders from the Third World. While many are still not willing to say it out loud for fear of being called the kindergarten ‘waycist’ name, most of them are thinking it because it directly affects the quality of their lives. They see the streets of their towns and villages flooded with Africans and Asians. They see hideous tenement blocks going up all over the country to accommodate them, ruining the beauty and architectural heritage of our island. They see their children being pushed out of the housing market because supply is now so limited and property prices are out of reach. They know they’re becoming outnumbered. Even in the most woke suburbs of south Dublin, anti-immigration sentiment is on people’s minds and their lips. So you can be sure the last thing those still dopey enough to ‘vote’ in Friday’s by-elections did was ask for more of the same.

Crisis actors from the libtard Social Demorat party pretend they got elected

We’re expected to believe that candidates from the most rabid anti-Irish pro-immigration/LGBT/climate hoax parties topped the polls. Not that any of the fake far-right puppets on the ballot would make a blind bit of difference if selected, but the idea that thousands are still voting for the policies that have annihilated Ireland is just not credible. Like everything else run by the Irish State, elections and referenda have been rigged for decades - going as far back as the votes to join the EEC (EU) in the 1970s. Remember Nice? For the regime, it’s the easiest thing in the world to do.

The Irish Times goaded their birdbrained readers with the twisted headline ‘Left-wing government within touching distance,’ quoting the plastic leader of the fake Soros party the Social Democrats. Gaslighting 101. Even the dumbest of sheep know we’ve had nothing but suffocating ‘liberal’ policies in Ireland for the last two decades in the form of crippling hyperinflation, mass immigration, State intrusion, speech control and LGBT (depopulation agenda) on speed. Ireland is so far left, it would make the Reds who ran the USSR blush. But that’s just in our imagination, according to the Irish Times. We’ve seen nothing yet. This is the sort of psychological abuse of the Irish people by the media and political class that has become the norm in recent years, though it went into overdrive at the weekend.

Rigging election results is one of the regime’s favourite methods of gaslighting the public, demoralising them, isolating them and confusing them. The vast majority of Irish people are scratching their heads after this weekend’s results wondering how they’re so out of touch with the electorate. While many of them have woken up to the wider UN globalist agenda and realise now that Covid and the vaccine were a massive scam, they’ve yet to join the key dot and work out that votes are pre-arranged long in advance and that politics is nothing more than theatre. As if the controllers would leave anything to chance and allow their puppets to be voted out. That’s why they like to maximise the psychological impact on their useless slaves by conjuring up a result that would send the average right-thinking person spiraling. It’s just another layer of toxic abuse used to destroy society and leave the people feeling helpless.

A video I made a few years ago was circulating on Twitter over the weekend (see below). When I was naive enough to run for election in 2019, I decided to follow the vote after the polling stations had closed to see exactly what happened to the ballot boxes before they were opened. I was filming outside when a garda inside saw me, stormed out of the vote centre and smashed my phone into my face. His maniacal reaction made it patently obvious he had something to hide.

The brave people who helped me during that campaign witnessed no end of skullduggery. I wasn’t allowed to hold public meetings without hordes of Antifa and Gardai landing to create a fake riot. When I tried to canvass, they would send in one of their coked-up junkies to harass me. When we tried to stay with the vote overnight after it vanished into mysterious white vans in flimsy plastic boxes, we were abused and ordered to leave. We were left in no doubt they do a switcheroo in the middle of the night exchanging the real vote with one they prepared earlier before they do their pretend count the next day. Pulling a stunt like that is not complicated because there’s no media left and a very corrupt garda force is in charge of the vote boxes.

It’s hard to believe that many people who call themselves awake haven’t worked out yet that elections are rigged. But then again, a lot of the fake-boosted controlled opposition assets they think are coming to save them tell them to keep voting. In doing so, they reveal exactly who their paymasters are.

Modern politics is designed to drive people insane as they put their hopes into ticking a box every few years believing it’s going to change anything but never does. There is no voting your way out of this mess. Anyone telling you otherwise - as in all of the alternative media from Gript to Irish Inquiry - is lying to you. The best message you can send to the regime is not to participate at all in their fraudulent selections. If you do, you’re endorsing organised crime.

People have to wake up to the idea that the country is run by outsiders once again - as it has been for most of its history. None of the institutions of the State are controlled from within Ireland any longer if they ever were: Leinster House, the civil service, the courts, Revenue, the banks and the media. Jewish vulture banks effectively own Ireland and its slave population who are drowning in debt. Until people reach this level of understanding, they’re going to continue to be gaslit by the treasonous media and controlled opposition, and continue to feel impotent, disheartened and angry. No politician is coming to save you now or in the future. It’s a sick game where you lose every time and only fools play.