Doolally Mullally: Elaine and her government husband are assets of the regime

Well done to all the lemmings who traipsed around the country this weekend behind shtate plants without using one grain of discernment as to what they were actually doing or going to achieve. Didn’t they think for just one second: ‘hmm, this looks very much like Covid: lockdowns, checkpoints, roads closed, rationing?’

No wonder the government puppets were sniggering at them at every opportunity because they got the dummies to do their job for them by bringing the country to a standstill. Have these people never heard of Agenda 2030, 15-Minute Cities or the AI Smart Prison Grid? Have they learned nothing since the flu scam? Their biggest problem is they have lost their sense of smell and cannot pick up the stench of deception and fraud coming from their duplicitous ‘leaders’. Top of the heap at the moment is the vile cokehead McGregor. Says it all.

We know that this is nothing like a so-called grassroots revolution against big government because these people are creating a prolonged nightmare for the ordinary man and targeting him. They’re not taking on the tyrants in the Dáil, Courts, Councils, Garda HQ and Media because if they were and had any cojones, they’d be stationed at their wretched buildings, using their trucks and tractors to pump slurry over them night and day. Instead, they’re out on country roads and motorways physically stopping decent Irish people from going about their business and trying to live. And facilitating a massive data harvest by the Gardai in the process. With their retarded blockade of Whitegate refinery, they managed to shut down most of the petrol stations in Ireland, exactly in line with the Jew World Order’s plan to decarbonise and bring goy countries back to the Stone Age.

The other day, I was talking to a young woman who runs a small business. She was telling me how she had to get up in the morning two hours earlier to queue for fuel and then begin her commute, part of which had been blocked by tractors, forcing her to take a much longer route. These idiots had effectively added another four hours to her day.

Most Irish people are financially strapped at the moment, because they felt they had no choice but to take on huge debt to buy homes and keep their families afloat. The way the gangster banks are behaving at the moment, borrowers who miss even one repayment on their property could find their mortgage sold to a vulture fund and their families thrown out on the street as fast as you can say ‘we’re (not) taking the country back’.

The end of free-flowing carbon fuels and freedom of movement is exactly what the UN-run government wants and that is what the protestors are giving them. So when things go even more pear-shaped for those who back them, they’ll only have themselves to blame. But what else can they do, you ask. Exactly as I said, if they want to vent, park up their tractors and manure at the doors of the real enemy in the centres of power but don’t hurt the little people, many of whom simply can’t take part because they have to keep working to keep the eviction squads at bay.

Look at this picture below of the M50 in Dublin. Led by the State for the State with garda cars in front. This is the busiest stretch of road in the country with the most traffic. It can be hellish at the best of times. Not one lane has been left clear for emergencies or people who are exercising their right not to participate and need to go about their business. This doesn’t hurt the State in any way, shape or form. It only hurts the Irish people. The State wants the roads closed. That’s what Covid ie the UN Communist Agenda 2030 was all about and this is just a continuation.

Road lockdowns led by the State for the State

And don’t people see the low-life pedigree of these pot-bellied fools at the front of this circus heading off to the pub to get drunk in the middle of their bogus revolution and using foul language every time they open their mouths? At every stage, they ask the guards’ permission where they can go and where they can park. Does this sound like a rebellion against the State to you?

And den Cheamus Guevara went off for da pints.

Then we have the sight of these cringe singsongs in the middle of motorway blockades. Why exactly are they playing their guitars and dancing? Aren’t they supposed to be fuming with the government?

Look at the age group: mostly 50 and 60s. This is the generation that has utterly failed Ireland and helped to destroy society more than any other because they have this infantile mindset and never grew up. We can blame this in large part on the Jewish sexual revolution of the 1960s in which they were reared, which severed them from Catholic morality and dignity. What exactly do they think singing by the side of the road as they block traffic is going to do for anyone apart from make the Leinster House mafia laugh?

It’s important to note that these shameless protests have been engineered by the vile leadership into craic-fests (in more ways than one for certain plants) with a soundtrack of the come-all-ye songs of Ireland and her phony freedom, most of which were written by Protestants and Jews. These sentimental tunes are designed to get people into an emotional mindset turning their brains to mush and blurring their reason and common sense. That’s why these maudlin melodies were handed to the Irish on a plate in the first place after the last masonic uprising, which was also a charade. Keep them fooled into thinking they took on the British empire and won. Yeah right. The evil judges of Ireland are still blooded and trained in the Kings Inns. Some freedom that was.

An’ den dey all wen’ to de pub to continue the hoolie and get langered.

Protest all you want with State plants and make fools of yourselves but don’t interfere with our right to move around our country freely and our right to buy fuel. You’ll soon discover you were being used as useful idiots to strengthen the police boot on your neck and destroy what’s left of our broken country since the Covid tyranny.

There’s no longer any doubt that Ireland is the global petri dish for the Jew World Order’s Communist Agenda 2030 and Paddy is an obliging appendage even though he doesn’t know it yet. What’s new?

Expect a big shtate aid package any minute to make the plant life look good and get the average Cheamus even more in the grip of Big Daddy. When you see the fakestream media supporting the protests, you surely must know it’s a hoax, with a 33 added in just to rub your noses in it.

I’ll continue my commentary on this farce tonight on my livestream at 8pm on www.gemmaodoherty.com and Gettr if you wish to join the chat. Please let people know they don’t have to pick a side and that there is another way.