Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
5h

Every word of it is truthful, Gemma. Thank-you for having the courage to stand against hypocrisy, banality and corruption. God bless you.

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Black sheep's avatar
Black sheep
5h

The fuel protest deception circus arrives in Northern Ireland tomorrow. I work in a busy warehouse and most people are taking the day off to lock themselves in the house. Sticking it to the man.

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