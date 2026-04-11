The Jew Ezra has landed in Erui and suddenly there’s no end of spring buds cropping up everywhere to assist the plant life in making Agenda 2030 bloom. Even the dopiest of normies see through the fake oil protests now because the acting is so poor, as always. Laughter is the best cure for Communism. Let them keep making fools of themselves and they will bury themselves in ridicule and manure, like all good plants.

In d’oil d’Oscars, this is the best comedy act of the day 👇 but we’ll be doing d’aily updates from da frontline…

Repeat. If they were on your side, they would not be blocking the roads and locking you down. There are young tradesmen struggling to meet their next mortgage repayment. They cannot afford to miss work. They and their children will be facing eviction and homelessness because of these idiots. If you can’t see it’s Covid all over again, you have learned nothing.

Paddy, they’re laughing at you again. Time to laugh back at them.

PS Well spotted by a reader 👇