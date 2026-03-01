Well and truly in on it: Iran has been owned by the Jew World Order for centuries

The dummies have swallowed the latest fireworks displays in the Middle East hook, line and sinker. I say dummies to distinguish them from those we called the sheepletards during the scamdemic: the ones who lined up obediently in their masks to get their toxic boosters and obeyed lockdown rules like lemmings. The dummies are the ones who call themselves ‘awake’ but still believe politics is real, Ketchup Messiah and Musktard are coming to save them and ‘Dr’ John Clown Campbell cares about their health. They’re even more retarded than the sheepletards because they should know better.

If you think Iran is any threat to Israel or the US, you have not a notion about how the world works and have learned nothing. This Rothschild-owned lapdog was bought off long ago by the Jewsual suspects and is nothing more than a convenient ‘anti-semitic’ bogeyman that the Zio regime can use when it needs to strangle Westerners a little bit tighter and inflict more fear, control and inflation on them.

There is no war. The media are lying. You’re watching a movie. What’s new?

Here’s some abysmal AI slop they churned out earlier.

And this is one of the funniest fake cry scenes you’ll see this week.

Yes, there are some Build Back Better controlled demolitions going on in Iranian neighbourhoods that have been targeted for ‘smart’ 15-minute-city dystopia so some of the rubble is real. But much of what you’re seeing is either AI or old footage.

Here’s Sir Escanor’s take:



Do you know what nobody wants to hear? That the war is fake. All of it. Scripted. Pre-lit. Pre-demolished. Pre-approved. The ‘targets’ in Iran? They just happen to be neighborhoods already marked for demolition & luxury development just like Gaza is to be a “Freedom City.” Sound familiar? Because Israel’s doing the same, flattening zones tagged for redevelopment, then crying victim while raising smart cities.

And you think this is war? It’s urban renewal in missile drag. Hits on nukes they don’t have? Zero fallout. Zero radiation. Zero corpses. Just convenient ‘precision’ hits on government buildings built with the same Masonic blueprints as the ones being leveled in Tel Aviv, Tehran, and DC. This isn’t war. It’s ritual architecture, the old temples must burn to usher in the new.

And here’s the cherry on the psyop sundae: Iran is one of the largest holders of cryptocurrency. And according to the hopium crowd, it’s “outside” the Rothschild banking system. Which means it’s not being attacked, it’s being merged. This isn’t World War III. It’s a demolition sale for the old order. The Great Reset is the grand opening. The new system must be built for the ashes of the fallen one. Like the Antichrist Phoenix, rising from the ashes.

But here’s what makes it worse. While you’re watching this bloodless theater unfold, you’re the one under the microscope. It’s all fake. But the surveillance is real. They’re not studying Gaza or Iran. They’re studying you. The NPCs. The ‘truthers.’ The schizo holdouts. How you react. What you post. What you fear. How fast the narrative spreads. How ready you are to merge with the Machine, or oppose it. While they fake war abroad, they’re laying cables at home. AI infrastructure is rolling in under the smoke, biometric databases syncing in real time, and predictive policing sharpening its claws. Kinda like 5G and warp speed rollouts during kosher-19, imagine that!

You’re not a bystander in this war. You’re the experiment. This isn’t a battlefield. It’s a petri dish. Lies set up against lies, with deceptions as solutions. Welcome to chaos magic.

Build Back Better: A targeted building that looks as if it was unoccupied prior to fake bombing

As the clock ticks furiously towards the dreaded 2030 deadline, this contrived conflict in Iran helps to accelerate the decarbonisation of Westerners. Today, the fake news have been running pre-scripted headlines screaming: ‘Petrol prices already soaring across Ireland.’ How conveniently does that tie in with the ‘green’ car-less agenda the Jews are so desperate to inflict on Europe? There is no shortage of oil anywhere in the world. They just want to make your life a misery and bring first world economies to a standstill. Problem, reaction, solution.

Remember the so-called Islamic Republic of Iran is nothing more than a wing of the Israeli Secret Intelligence Services or ISIS, the masonic goddess. Take a look at the parliament building: a Pyramid with 33 windows. Could it be more in your face?

And above, you see the actor Ayatollah getting his shots. Iran was fully in lockstep with the scamdemic forcing masks and the Jew jab on their dumbed-down masses. So all boxes ticked there, meaning it’s already long colonised by the UN global government.

And here’s the other crisis actor-in-chief President Ahmadinejad - a crypto Jew - letting them know he’s in the club.

The former president holds up his Jewish lineage: the entire puppet leadership is of the tribe.

The Supreme Jewish Leadership is top of the class too when it comes to Agenda 2030 and implementing the Sustainable Depopulation Goals, AI control grid and CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency).

And despite being one of the biggest oil producers in the world, Iran is adopting wind no less to turn those thirsty deserts green and save the climate, not.

To understand the long history of Jews in Iran, I defer to Miles Mathis, whose 2019 piece (https://mileswmathis.com/iran.pdf) outlines in great detail how the country has been ruled by the small hats since at least the 11th century if not longer.

‘The 1979 Iranian Revolution was an Islamic revolution, its objective being to overthrow the secular Pahlavi dynasty that everyone in Iran knew was bought and sold by Western oil interests. The people of Iran weren’t dupes; they knew very well that the oil companies (owned by Jews) and a few Iranians at the top (also Jewish, as I have shown) were profiting immensely from their country’s resources, while the people of Iran were getting the shaft. Nothing new there. But we’re told the revolution successfully deposed these corrupt, parasitic Pahlavis and installed a more traditional, anti-West, anti-oil Islamic regime.

But suppose for a moment that you were the elite Western powers-that-be who controlled a puppet regime in Iran. Hypothetically, would it make sense to manufacture a revolution and install another puppet regime that pretends to be opposed to you? What would be the benefit of doing such a thing? One strategy comes to mind immediately. If the opposition were fake, an oil crisis could be easily manufactured to look real. The oil crisis would be a massive boon for you, since it would cause the price of oil to skyrocket. Since you, the Western elite, own the oil companies, your profit margins would skyrocket, too.

That’s exactly what happened during the 1979 oil crisis, when oil production in Iran plummeted and the price per barrel of crude oil more than doubled. Other countries such as Iraq and Russia increased their oil production, causing total global production to decrease only 4% that year. So in our hypothetical scenario, you, stakeholder of all the oil companies, still hit your topline revenue while massively increasing your margins on your Iran output, since you still control Iran and thus control the price of Iranian oil. (Remember, the law of supply and demand goes out the window when you’ve captured the entire market.)

There’s also the more obvious benefit to you of installing a fake opposition, which is having a bogeyman at your disposal to justify defense spending increases. Iran has proven an extremely successful bogeyman, from its fake nuclear program to its fake Islamic extremists.’

In the clip below, Bishop Williamson explains how the Jews have always used the Islamic bogeyman - and probably created it - to destroy the Christian West. This latest bogus war is just a continuation of same.

So you know the mantra. Switch off if you can and if you can’t don’t get sucked in or conned by the footage. Try to explain to others what’s going on. It’s worth the effort as people are more open to an alternative explanation and have war fatigue. And as always, don’t pick a side. They’re both funded by the same tyrants either way.