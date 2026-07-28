Investigative Journalism Is Now 'Harassment'
In recent weeks, I've been targeted once again by the Irish police who want to jail me for investigating the death of a young drug-dealer and defending myself against false claims of 'harassment'
In my latest stream, I outline the latest attack on my journalism by the Irish State.
I would be very grateful if you could share this piece and let people know what’s happening to those of us exposing the rancid corruption in the Irish police and courts and how innocent people are being framed for crimes they did not commit.
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