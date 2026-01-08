They’re really trying to melt the brains of the useless feeders who swallow lie after lie, psyop after psyop on the fakestream media. 2026 was barely a week old when they launched this latest fishy operation involving the murder of a lesbian activist by ICE agents in Minnesota. It’s so implausible and transparent it doesn’t need debunking but here goes anyway for the slow learners.

GoFraudMe For The Crisis Actors

The ICE production in Minneapolis is proving to be a nice little earner for the actors involved. Look at how much they’ve cashed in already! And you can be sure it will have reached the millions by next week. Who actually needs all that dosh? Crisis actors needing to be paid. And there were quite a few in this op. It’s a handy way of money laundering.

Here’s the ‘wife’ 🤮 of St Renee with a ready made cross doing a fake cry to make sure the shekels keep rolling in. Warning: Some very bad acting here.

ICE Is Not A Deportation Agency: Nobody’s Going Home

First things first. ICE (Israeli Crisis Events) is nothing more than an acting ensemble used by the regime to justify more Orwellian surveillance and pave the way to Agenda 2030. The Jews are running the show at every level of governance in the US - state and federal - and they have no intention of deporting one sinner out of the country. After all, they’re the ones who brought the illegals in. They’re hardly going to start kicking them out.

Mass uncontrolled immigration is the most powerful weapon in their war against European civilisation and its wayward offspring in America. And they’re not backing down now victory is in sight. But pretending that they are gives them lots of scope for psyops like this which serve to demoralise Magatards, embolden Libtards and keep the left/right divide more entrenched than ever so that ordinary people blame each other and not the real enemy. They’re stirring the pot so much with this event using blatantly choreographed protests and engineered chaos to usher in more police state. We’ve seen it all before: George Floyd, January 6th….Remember ICE works hand in hand with Palantir - chief architects of the digital prison. It has nothing to do with deportation enforcement.

So, sorry to disappoint but nobody’s going home. Here’s a reminder from Barbara of the master plan.

The Magic Number

It wasn’t hard to find the hoax code in this one: the charade took place on 33rd Street and Portland.

Also, the officer involved got 33 stitches in his arm even though he wasn’t injured. See Addendum.

The story goes that Renee Good (handy surname for her swift martydom) was shot three times in the head and face by an ICE agent while she was driving away from an encounter with three officers. If you can endure watching the dire acting, the video of the ‘murder’ is in the post below. As with all of these dramas, you have the usual foul-mouthed crisis actor filming it - apologies for the bad language which is as lousy as her acting skills.

In the real world, it’s inconceivable that an officer would open fire on a person who was no threat to them and shoot them in the face at point blank range knowing that would mean instant death. They had no reason to suspect her of a crime but if they wanted to detain her they would have fired at one of her tyres immobilising her car or they simply would have chased her. She was only moving at 5 mph. Their extreme and incongruous reaction - breaching all the rules of normal policing - indicates this is a movie set.

Look at some of the ridiculous scenes after the incident like this one below of an ICE agent shooting orange (hoax code) powder into the face of a protestor. The protestor is barely fazed by it even though it’s supposed to be tear gas. That’s because he was expecting it. Look at all the professional photographers and media walking around and filming in the midst of the officers. Is this normal? Do you think that would happen in real life? The media and public wouldn’t be let anywhere near an operation like this and they wouldn’t want to be, for fear of being hurt or arrested. You’re watching a film made by very low IQ Israelis.

Here’s an example of a standard police drill which is just what we saw in Minneapolis.

Moving The Body

Here’s a peculiar scene filmed after the ‘shooting’. Renee’s ‘body’ is carried away from her jeep to a location down the street to do CPR. Moving a critically injured person in this way once again breaks all normal protocols and makes no sense whatsoever. There’s only one reason they would have done it: to give authenticity to the drama and make it look real. The ‘person’ they’re giving the CPR to looks more like a dummy.

They pulled the same stunt in the Charlie hoax. Rather than treating him at the scene, which would be normal procedure, they dumped him in a nondescript van and drove off. And in both cases, they forgot to leave a trail of blood.

Another Move Towards Digital ID

Obviously this psyop is an anti-ICE exercise. They need to undermine the organisation in the public eye so they can start to disband it and replace it as part of the move to automated transport controls and digital ID. What normie wouldn’t agree to that now? Another reason for this manufactured crisis.

Nazi Agent

This clip is one of the funniest from the drill. It shows an ‘off duty ICE agent’ with a Nazi tattoo on his neck being run out of town. Because having a Nazi tattoo on your neck makes you the perfect ICE candidate. Please make this end.

Problem, Reaction, Solution

When the reaction to a shooting is so contrived and political, you have to smell a hoax. The vigils, the protests, all the posters printed up and ready to go, shows a level of pre-planning that would not occur if the event was organic. Who’s paying for them? Hordes of loony lefties have taken to the streets across the US, whipped up by NGO agitators, calling for an end to deportations and the opening of US borders - exactly what the Jewish overlords want. Mission accomplished.

Warning - foul language below from demented MKUltra pawns in the charade

The George Floyd Connection

Amazingly…

What are the chances? There’s no shortage of crisis actors in this part of the JewSA.

Miscellaneous Anomalies

Three bullets fired but only one hole in the windscreen? The explanation offered is that the other two bullets went through the open window. Unlikely. The agent would never have acted in such an excessive manner.

If she really had been shot, the officers involved would have done everything to save her life, knowing the serious consequences and that they could be facing murder charges. We’re told a doctor offered to help but was told to go away. This would not have happened in reality. The officers would have been relieved to have medical personnel at the scene before emergency units arrived.

Some researchers have tried to find references to Renee Good prior to the shooting and have hit a dead end. There appears to be nobody listed with that name or address in any of the states she lived. Interestingly, some of the media reports suggest she spent time on Christian mission trips to Northern Ireland when she was younger. This is a red flag. We know the CIA targeted youth groups in the North using the Mormons (CIA offshoot) in particular to stoke up riots and protesting during the Troubles - maybe that is the sort of trip Renee went on. (See my article on Boddy Sands)

Here’s Renee being described as a ‘proud Monarch’ by the President of her former University. Another coincidence? Project Monarch is a mind control programme used by the intelligence services for covert purposes and is often associated with butterflies, which just happens to be the logo of the orchestrated protests. (See below)

I’m just glossing over this one because it’s fairly obvious what we are dealing with. Renee Good is alive and well and moving onto her next psyop. It’s you they’re interested in. They want you worked up, stressed out and in fear over it. Arguing with family and friends, going on protests and picking your side online. There’s only one response: ignore and laugh it off. Until the next one…

Please add your thoughts below.

ADDENDUM:

Ice agent Ross - whom the video shows was not dragged by the car - required 20 plus 13 stitches to his arm. Do the math on that one!

Can you spot the hoax code in this picture?

And this one?