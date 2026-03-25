Airplane Stage Prop: Another drill has gone live…

2025 was the year of the flyop. The scriptwriters provided no end of sidesplitting simulations like the Air India and Potomac clown shows to name a couple (see my previous Substacks on same). Just when you thought the Psyop Industrial Complex had exhausted the most far-fetched crash scenarios, another fake show was launched this week at LaGuardia 🕎 Airport in New York as part of the Net Zero aviation annihilation agenda.

Yet again, they’ve churned out another idiotic storyline from the darkest corners of their twisted imaginations because they love manipulating the useless goy. Somebody in the control tower obviously sent out a memo to the crisis team: ‘the more nonsensical, the better’ because the NPCs will swallow it whole regardless. This time, they want the dumbos to believe that a firetruck just happened to be driving across the runway the very moment an Air Canada plane was coming in to land. Conveniently, the hoax went live in the dead of night when no-one was around - the ideal time to launch mass media casualty events. Most of it was filmed earlier in a studio and the media scripts prepared long in advance. The fire officer in the movie, who was allegedly dealing with a dubious odour emergency on another flight, got clearance from a dozy air traffic controller to cross the runway and somehow failed to hear numerous subsequent demands for him to stop. OK.

The footage of the event is even more ridiculous.

Implausible scenarios like this one always feature in psyops but those with just a sliver of grey matter in working order will know the chances of this happening in real life at any airport are a zillion to one. Runways and their surroundings are the most controlled environments on earth and there are layers upon layers of warnings and precautions in place to prevent such calamities. It’s simply impossible that all such safeguards could fail catastrophically at the same time or that a trained fire officer on the tarmac would not see an incoming plane with his own eyes regardless of what was going on in the control tower at the time. Goodness knows they do enough emergency drills at airports these days and that’s exactly what this latest sham was.

So let’s look at the obvious hoax indicators. Needless to say, their magic number was present and correct with ‘33’ air traffic controllers employed at the airport. Fortune strikes again.

And the date of the ritual on March 22nd - 3/22 - is no coincidence either: 322 is the number linked to the ‘Skull and Bones’ freemasonic fraternity founded in Yale University in 1832, and a possible reference to the verse in Genesis 3:22 in which God laments that His creatures will seek to become like Him, which is the driving ambition of the Great Reset control cult.



Here’s a selection of some other bogus ritual events that were launched on March 22nd in the past:

And on the same date 34 years earlier, another plane crash took place at LaGuardia. Now what are the chances of that!

Just another amazing coinkidink.

Back to the spurious narrative. In flyops, there always has to be a miracle hero to keep the gullible public sucked into the story: this time, she’s an air steward who was catapulted 100 metres through the air and onto the tarmac while still strapped to her seat. 😅 I can’t breathe. We demand better miracles as well as psyops.

Better yet, she happens to be psychic…

Another obvious hoax indicator is the grainy footage coming out of the op, usually a sign of CGI because they don’t want their manufactured images to look too fake up close or reveal inconsistencies in the debris pile.

That’s a picture from the Daily Fail. Note the lack of sharpness and clarity. Is this the best New York’s finest clickers can produce in 2026? Who cares? The picture is sufficient to terrify already traumatised normies and make them reconsider their next flight. And that of course is the purpose of this military operation. But it’s also designed to justify the removal of humans from control towers, and eventually airports and airplanes, and facilitate their replacement by AI. When you have fire officers who can’t even see a plane hurtling down the runway at them, then why wouldn’t you replace them with machines that would never make that mistake? That’s what the useless feeders are being trained to think when they’re force fed manufactured stories like this. It’s ‘for their safety’ naturally.

Before you could say ‘planes can slice through steel and concrete buildings but not firetrucks’, the lamestream media were out calling for changes in the control tower. Conveniently, the crisis actor playing the role of the air traffic controller admitted: ‘I messed up’ giving the technocrats a field day to warrant their machine takeover.

Here’s an article from last August spelling out exactly what they have in mind. At the moment, they’re quickly replacing aviation staff with divershitty slaves who will be easy to replace when the machines are ready to go full throttle.

These two dire crisis actors from the New York simulation have been doing the rounds on the media in a whirlwind tour of news studios. So lame, so cliched, if you believe a word out of their mouths, you need to go back to flyop training school.

As I have said before, the demons will stop at nothing to stop you flying. Resist, ignore and enjoy your flight, while you still can.