Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Gemma O’Doherty
1d

My latest livestream: https://gemmaodoherty.com/we-demand-better-flyops-gi-jana-irish-cancer-society-scam-jimmy-flynn-supreme-court-shafting/

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Trumps ketchup ear
2d

Did some of the passengers need 33 stitches 🤭

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