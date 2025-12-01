The Jews ran another anti-Semitic psyop in Dublin this weekend and tried to blame Dubliners

International Jewry has branded Dublin the world capital of anti-Semitism comparing it to Berlin of the 1930s. Mind blown! This noble honour was bestowed upon my dear hometown over the weekend following a proposal by the ‘City Council’ to ‘dename’ Herzog Park in the leafy suburb of Rathgar, home to a small Jewish ghetto.

(Historical reference: There are only a few hundred Jews in Ireland. Most were chased out or not allowed in thanks to Catholic priests who ran them from parishes because they were getting natives into debt with their insidious money-lending tactics. See Limerick Pogroms.)

The park was named after Chaim Herzog - Jewish spy, terrorist and former president of Israhell - who lived in Dublin during his childhood in the 1920s. His Russian father Isaac Herzog was the first Chief Rabbi of Ireland. Enough said. He became a fluent Irish speaker in order to infiltrate and arm Irish ‘nationalism’ and stir up the ‘revolutionary’ spirit in classic Jewish style: Ordo Ab Chao. He contaminated it with freemasonic controlled opposition to ensure all attempts at liberation ultimately failed.

Wealthy and influential Jews like the Herzogs were placed in Ireland to bring about the attempted destruction of the Catholic Church, establish usury and illegal money-lending to impoverish the people and bed down radical communist/terrorist ideologies within the nationalist movement. Hence the mess we’re in today. The fact that there’s a park named after such a deadly Zionist force in Ireland is yet more proof that so-called independence was a mockery. Ireland continues to be under the boot of the Jew-funded Crown and all State institutions are run under its command. Sure the bought-off legal profession do their training in fraud at The King’s Inns. They’re having a laugh.

Here’s a little taste of the Talmud: the Herzog family’s favourite book.

When the proposal to cancel the Jewish connection with the park was announced a few days ago, it was like the Holohoax all over again with council authorities lambasted as modern day ‘Naazzziiis’… emphasis on the 💤. You could hear the wailing and wallowing of Yiddish self-pity on the beaches of Eilat where Charlie is sipping cocktails awaiting his next round of surgery and role play.

Social media was set alight with all the jusual suspects feigning fake exasperation about this shocking outburst of ‘rabbit’ anti-semitism (Michael McDowell tick - see video below) that had taken hold in Dublin’s local authority, including pity-pot tears from Zios Grift, Ziona (St Maria Handbag Stein) Institute and all the other fake Catholick conservative voices we’ve been calling out as fake for a long time.

One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the charade was the plan to rename the park after Hind Rajab (Rind Hijab), the Palestinian child shot 335 (eye roll) times by Israeli forces in Gaza in 2024 - a story with a strong whiff of Jewish fakery which was no doubt manufactured to stir up more rabbit anti-semitism (the Jew’s favourite pastime) and used as yet another money-laundering operation for Mossad coffers. Remember all Palestinian charidees are run by the Israelis.

Where’s there’s a petition, there’s a psyop…

Needless to say, the whole pantomime was a stunt from start to finish choreographed by an entity whose every move is controlled by Jewish vulture capital and their many handlers on the ground in Ireland. Dublin City Council is one of the most Jew-strangled zombie operations in Europe if not the world. Its puppet masons aren’t allowed to order teabags for the office without permission from the small hats. We know this because it spends all day every day implementing policies straight out of the Jew World Order Playbook (aka Protocols of Elders Of Zion) that make life for Dublin shitizens intolerable and the city insufferable. Think ubiquitous bus and cycle lanes, illegal invaders by the lorry-load, LGBT+++ propaganda on speed, sky-high property prices, desecration of skyline with pack ‘n’ stack tenements, destruction of Irish family businesses and the complete annihilation of the character, heritage and warmth of this once charming town.

All of this has been facilitated by Dublin City Council in the last few decades funded by Jewish shekels to usher in the AI police state upon a docile, dumbed down population who thought it was quirky and cool that outsiders seemed so keen to colonise their home...again. Not to mention the fact that the local authorities have bent over backwards to welcome the most toxic social engineering operations in the world from Fakebook to Musktard’s X, Apple to Microsoft who use Dublin as their European hub because it is the place they can get away with maximum fraud, corruption and degeneracy. Nothing happens in Dublin Inc without the say-so of the chosen ones. Officialdom in the city is fully controlled by the pink-haired, she/her brigade - it’s more than safe to say the lunatics run every aspect of the asylum.

Ireland has been chosen by the Jews to play the role of an Israhell-hating pro-Palestinian nation in this pick-a-side psyop which has no bearing on the everyday life of any Irish person. Palestinian flags have been posted en masse throughout the city by Mossad agents to paint the Irish as Hamas-supporting fanatics who want Israel blown to pieces. Never forget it was Jews conniving with British Intelligence who invented, funded and ran so-called Irish terrorism in the first place using MI5 operatives, and they are trying to keep that old stereotype alive. The real reason for this profound hatred of the Irish is that they refused wholesale to take up the gun even in times of trial and persecution turning instead to Jesus Christ, their Catholic faith and the Sacraments of the Church. And so it continues.

After all the pseudo bleating and moaning about the name-change, the Herzog hoax concluded yesterday in typical fashion with a plan to cancel the name change. But the ground was laid and enough manure was stirred to facilitate plenty more anti-Semitic hoaxes of this nature, maybe even a Jew hoaxassination using Dublin as the stage. If they ever get their fake WWIII off the ground, they’ll be able to label Ireland as enemy territory and carry out no end of pranks then. Think lockdown curfews for IDF fireworks overhead.

Rule of Thumb: Whenever the Jews are sitting on their pity pots wailing about some fictional enemy in their heads, they are faking it. Always the victims, always the martyrs. That’s how they run Satan’s playground.