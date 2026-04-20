Fanboy of Zionist lackey Vaclav Havel, John Waters is revealing more about himself by the day as he steers the plant revolution over the cliff

With the helping hand of the Jewish algorithm on YouTube, John Waters has been catapulted into the role of guru-in-chief of the shtate-run ‘trucker revolution’, the greatest gift to government since the Convid lockdowns advancing the cause of Agenda 2030 Net Zero no end with its motorway shutdowns and petrol station sabotage. The phony protests led by pint-swilling gombeen plants double up as a Garda data-harvesting operation to measure the actual levels of dissent in Ireland, who the dissenters are, and concoct new ways of justifying more police state on Paddy’s throat. Figures like John Waters who are boosted on Jewish social media platforms represent no threat to the globalist regime, parroting exactly what it wants them to say. They wouldn’t be there if they were. Genuine dissidents are long since banned from the likes of YouTube and X.

On his recent podcast, Waters’ infatuation with Soros lackey and ultra-liberal warmonger Václav Havel raised its ugly head again. He sees the former Czech leader as a man of the people and believes his specious ‘colour revolution’ is the paradigm Ireland should follow. Chilling but illuminating. Either Waters is utterly deluded about this phase in central European history - highly unlikely - or is himself a puppet of the Jews whose toxic hegemony and central role in the destruction of Ireland he seems very reluctant to challenge.

When is John Waters going to confront Jewish supremacy?

Let’s take a closer look at Waters’ hero Havel and his actual belief system, which fast-tracked the ‘liberation’ of the former Czechoslovakia and turned its broken parts, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, into the NATO-run EU basket-cases they are today, all in the mythical guise of so-called ‘democracy and free elections’. The ‘Velvet Revolution’ of 1989 was nothing more than a transfer of power from one group of red elites to another. Far from restoring freedom, sovereignty and wealth to the Czech people, Havel was just another puppet of the tyrannical money men, cementing the globalist power regime and one-world dictatorship in this once old Catholic nation.

The choreographed revolutions that erupted after the fall of the Berlin Wall in the late 1980s were brought about to install pro-American/Zionist operations in former Soviet nations, burdening them with unsustainable Jewish debt, stealing their resources and corrupting Catholic morality, exactly as happened in Ireland during its takeover by Soros NGOs in the lead-up to the contrived financial collapse of 2008.

A so-called ‘dissident playwright’, Havel was reared in a wealthy freemasonic household in Prague: his father was a senior member of the lodge. After the ‘revolution’ which propelled Havel into the Presidency in 1989, freemasonry, which had been banned under Soviet rule, was quickly reinstated under the pretence of ‘religious freedom’.

Havel revealed his allegiance to the lodge on his first day in office when, on becoming President, he inspected the troops at Prague Castle wearing trousers that stopped at his ankle, a sartorial symbol of freemasonry and one of its infamous initiation rituals.

Far from toppling the Communist elites, Havel ushered in the toxic rainbow version of Judeo-leftism with a colour revolution funded by George Soros, promoting open borders, LGBT rights (ie corruption of youth and family) and special privileges for ‘oppressed’ groups like Jews and gypsies. When you see Roma begging on the streets of Ireland today, you can thank Havel in part for that.

Here’s a clip of big Jew Soros describing in his usual psychopathic manner how he was actively involved in grooming Havel for president.

Here, Soros admits how he funded Havel’s leftist outfit Charter 77, most of whose signatories were believed to be CIA assets under the control of powerful Jews.

For more insightful clips on Havel’s links to Soros and Jewish money, see here: https://havel.columbia.edu/george_soros.html

In his 30s, Havel spent time in New York during the heady days of the sexual revolution and became immersed in counter-cultural activities and the hippy movement, which we know now was a Jew-funded social engineering operation to dismantle the old moral order and corrupt the anti-war generation of the 60s, distracting them with psychedelic drugs, free love and rock ‘n roll. During this period, Havel was no doubt blackmailed as he mingled with influential Jews who had big plans for him and their comeback in central Europe.

Havel proved himself a willing yes-man to the world’s most corrupt politicians including Bill Clinton

Once installed in power in 1989, Havel proved he was a more-than-willing stooge of the Zionists, making the first overseas trip of his presidency to Israel and signing his country up to support America in their illegal war in 2003 against Saddam Hussein, the people of Iraq and weapons of mass destruction that did not exist.

This commentary from the Jewish magazine Forward was written shortly after the death of Havel in 2011.

‘In the early years of Czechoslovak independence, when many in the West worried about a resurgence of nationalism across the newly independent nations of the Eastern Bloc, Havel spoke out forcefully against anti-Semitism. Because of this, he became an enduring enemy of the nationalist right. In 1993, following the “Velvet Divorce” from Slovakia, a far-right party tried to block Havel’s election as president of the Czech Republic with a parliamentary filibuster, accusing Havel of being paid off in “shekels” by outside forces.

Havel made it a point of his presidency to commemorate the Shoah as a crime against the Jewish people, a point that was suppressed by the communist regime. Zantovsky says that this impulse was “something that goes without saying; it came very naturally.” In his writings about totalitarianism, Havel often faulted his own countrymen for a certain passivity and tendency to blame outsiders, and he carried that critical streak into his presidency, referring to Czech collaborators who implemented Nazi racial laws as “non-murdering murderers.”

Havel continued to speak out for Israel and against anti-Semitism well after his retirement, in 2003. Last year, he co-founded the Friends of Israel Initiative, aimed at combating delegitimization of Israel in the realm of international institutions. Earlier this year, he criticized a Czech education ministry official revealed to have ties with far right organizations and Holocaust denial. When the man’s defenders said that his views should not have any bearing on his ability to hold a government job, Havel replied that he was “struck… that quasi-fascist or quasi-anti-Semitic or similar opinions should be expressed in one’s spare time, or during vacation, but not at the office. Yes, that’s it exactly: After all, a certain house painter also founded his party in a pub in Munich, not at the workplace.”

Puppet of Israel Václav Havel at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem - a humiliation ritual performed by Jew-controlled politicians

Havel was a close friend of notorious Holocaust liar Elie Wiesel, who committed fraud after claiming he had an Auschwitz tattoo on his arm but was subsequently found not to. The pair established a Soros-style NGO ‘Forum 2000’, an off-shoot of the World Economic Forum dedicated to installing One-World dictatorship and bringing the West closer to the dystopia of Agenda 2030 totalitarianism.

Few politicians of the modern era have done more to propagate Judeo-Masonic ideologies and power structures in Europe than Havel, which begs the question, why is he a hero of John Waters? The answer I suspect is not an innocent one. I know I was warned off questioning the official Holocaust narrative by Waters when I discovered it was a lie during the scamdemic. Perhaps he is a deep entryist after all.

And why is John Waters entertaining the likes of foul-mouthed crisis actor James Conway who is doing everything in his power to justify hate speech laws by the State when he says he’s going to ‘blow the heads off’ Muslims. Is this the best they can come up with? Not exactly a ‘velvet’ revolution, but of course peace means war in Orwellian doublespeak.

Warning: Be very wary of the people who are leading the tractor revolution. They are working hand in glove with the diabolical entities that have destroyed this country. They are bad actors, bought-off shills, sly sleveens and people who do not have your best interests at heart. Ireland’s traditional order has been turned upside down by Jewish NGOs. The last thing we need is a ‘Velvet Revolution’ to crush this country and the Irish people even further, and install another layer of globalist control on their necks. In time, you will see that protests are as futile as voting. All you get every time is more of the same. Walk away from the State, its crisis actors and controlled opposition, if you want to retain your sanity and become truly free. And be wise to the algorithm. It only tells you what it wants you to hear.