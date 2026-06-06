Predictive programming from ‘The Economist’

We revert to our tried and tested formula when demolishing the latest drivel from the JewK Psyop Industrial Complex: needless to say the Henry Nowak (no whack) event ticks every box. We should approach this wall-to-wall episode with the same degree of contempt and suspicion we do others: CODE FUPO: Fake Until Proven Otherwise.

And we don’t have to prove otherwise - they do, they can’t and they won’t. The more viral they make a media event (remember the viral nature of the story is artificial), the faker it’s likely to be and the more mileage they hope to get out of it - in this case an all-out race war in the UK leading to their longed-for Orwellian Order Out Of Chaos. Kalergi was only ever about bringing immigrants to the West to demoralise and destroy it, using them as pawns. They didn’t go to all the trouble of bringing them here so they could live happily ever after. Conflict, hatred and division between natives and blow-ins is the critical objective and that’s why they have to run events like this to generate that animosity. Whether this one happened or not, and I don’t believe for a second it did, it’s being exploited to the max to create more instability, thuggery and racial disharmony in the UK to justify more police state and loss of privacy.

Nowak ticks every box

The narrative as follows: Accountancy student Henry Nowak (18) is on his way home alone after a night out in Southampton on December 3, 2025 when he crosses paths with a Sikh, Virkrum Digwa (23), around 11.30pm. Digwa is carrying a long ceremonial dagger at the time, as you do, and decides to randomly stab Nowak, as you also do. He stabs him five times in the chest, legs, lower body, jaw and face. Digwa’s brother calls the police and claims Nowak was racially abusive. When the police arrive, they fail to notice the stab wounds for some reason, probably because there’s no blood to be seen, for some reason. They arrest ‘dying’ Nowak instead of the actual stabber and he dies at the scene. So far, so unconvincing, but the perfect yarn to create contrived ‘far right’ uproar on the streets and more Big Brother surveillance.

This week, we’re told Digwa was sentenced to life in prison for murder. Roll out the template reaction we’ve seen a thousand times before, pre-planned race riots across the JewK with masked officers acting as agents provocateurs, demands for tighter laws from the ‘grieving family’ and Mossad actors Farage and Robinson in full fake revenge mode.

Speaking of the ‘family’, (whom it should be noted are also migrants to Britain, from Poland), here they are speaking after the ‘trial’ this week. For some reason, the mother gets a fit of the Robbie Parkers when her ex-husband starts describing what happened to their son. Everyone grieves differently, as they say, especially in events like this.

Why the giggles, Mum?

From here, I’ll list the other anomalies and hoax indicators in no particular order and you can mull over them yourselves and give your thoughts below.

Pictures Of The Protagonists

….don’t pass muster. Examine the hands, index finger and ears. More like an AI hallucinations.

The killer’s face looks like it’s been through the camera filter. Flawless skin or CGI?

And Sikhs are probably the most peace-loving people on Earth. Funny that.

Implausible Arrest Video

Given their behaviour, we should suspect the guys involved in this arrest are crisis actors. As bad as the old bill are, emergency personnel would never be quite so laid back and inhumane when a witness is claiming they’ve been stabbed. Nowak apparently told them ‘I can’t breathe’ (rinse and repeat) 9 times and kept telling them he’d been stabbed. In real life, they’d be fired on the spot for being so complacent - and we’re expected to believe that every one of them at the scene was equally nonchalant.

The feigned cruelty of the cops is a core ingredient of the race play drama to create the impression that British cops now despise the British public, can’t be trusted and will defend pajeets over them. The reality is probably quite different. Real officers would put their jobs first and wouldn’t risk being so incompetent and careless with a man crying out in pain in case he actually did die and they would be in the firing line. And who was recording this? The police don’t allow onlookers to film crime scenes, and if they filmed it themselves, they would hardly release it for public consumption, given how bad they look.



Obviously, the colour of the actor’s hands is very off. Are they white because of the loss of blood? Yet there appears to be no blood at the scene. The place should be covered in it with the stabfest that had allegedly occurred. The video has zero credibility, just like the rest of the story.

Freemasonic Coding

In this picture of Nowak, note the honeycomb and brick symbolism in the background, direct from the Freemasonic playbook with a nice blob of orange mixed in. Compare and contrast with George Floyd and his brick backdrop.

Loyal mason George Floyd in front of masonic bricks: his fake death was the prototype race-bait hoax

Family Calls For More Police State

Every day of the week, families suffer tragedies but you don’t see them calling for changes in the law. When they do, it’s a big red flag. In real life, grieving families don’t have the energy or concentration to start demanding new laws. They’re simply too broken and focused on their loss. In this case, the family has been given a script to demand 'action on knifes’ and new laws to restrict their use. Painfully predictable. No such law is policeable anyway but Southampton will be getting a rollout of advanced CCTV and more police state as a result of this case. The ‘police are racist and useless’ narrative is another ploy to bring in more AI policing.

Coordinated Pre-Planned Riots

As always with these race-bait psyops, the inevitable rioting breaks out within hours of the event going live. The riots are always coordinated by police and the frontline villains (police in disguise) are always masked to cover their identity - they’re either police or police assets coked up to the gills.

Bend The Knee Ritual

Another nod to freemasonry…Spare us please.

Elon In On It

And when he is, you can be sure it’s a hoax, especially when it goes viral on X, fake boosted by internet bots, not actual humans.

Predictive Programming

Nowak’s hand in cuffs looks rather like the cover of ‘The Economist: World Ahead 2026’ edition

Go Fraud Me

This one’s been a big earner. Where there’s a hyped-up death, viral coverage and a fund, suspect a fraud. Actors need paying.



‘Forever Young’ AI Cringe.

Mossad always have these squirm videos ready to launch with a psyop. Charlie Kirk territory.

Forever young? Maybe he’s not dead at all, just back in Poland in disguise. Migrants are prime material for use in psyops. We have no idea what the truth is behind this family but the story as presented does not hold a drop of water. Next…

Update: Dad has been busy with new business in the last few days during the ‘trial’: https://open.endole.co.uk/insight/company/10856599-kmn-properties-ltd