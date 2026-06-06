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Alice Wilde's avatar
Alice Wilde
1d

I knew it was a psy-op when it was said he apparently cried out 'I can't breathe!' hahahaha this the White George Floyd.

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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
1d

What research and writing! Bravo Gemma, bravo!

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