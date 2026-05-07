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felix's avatar
felix
5h

I'm very worried about the possibility of husband to husband transmission of the extremely dangerous hantavirus.... I hope the passengers on the MVGT++ Honvirus [geddit?] get well soon. Brilliant summary, Gemma. I just can't stop laughing at these tragedies, what's wrong with me?

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6h

Brilliant article and I hope everyOne on the planet reads it!

A "cruise ship" is perfect for keeping the need for actors in on it at a low number. No worries about Any who are not in on it happening to create issues.

And yes... Their 33's were all over covid too. How many will We see going forward?

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