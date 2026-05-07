Nice of ‘The Wall Street Journal’ to remind us hantavirus is just the latest hellscare hoax

Summer’s on the way and the powers-that-ought-not-be had to cook up a big travel hoax to mess with normies’ heads and throw their holiday plans in the air in the hope that they will #StayHome and adjust to the 15-minute-city dystopia. And what better way to do it than another cruise ship hoax cooked up with all the idiotic ingredients we’ve come to expect from the moronic scriptwriters: non-existent virus outbreak on Day 33 (yeah, we get it, it’s fake), infectious rats, hazmat suits, awful crisis actors, laughable storylines, and a vaccine on the way.

Don’t worry. It will be ‘safe and effective’ but if you’re one of those crazy conspiracy theorists, the controlled opposition hell gurus are pushing the horse wormer again. Always does the trick when there’s a fake virus on the loose even if it’s as dangerous as all other harma drugs. Take it for anything.

Clownworld controlled opposition

The template is identical to Convid, needless to say.

And the symptoms are all the same too. Fancy that.

Reassuring to know that one of the world’s experts on the fictional virus that broke out on Day 33 of the cruise has been studying it for 33 years!

Worst crisis actor to date goes to cry-baby Jake Rosmarin who couldn’t generate just one tear for his lousy performance.

They roll out a massive psyop like this, send it viral (excuse the pun) and this joker is the best they could find for the lead role? We demand better crisis actors! Needless to say Jake did his training in Israhell, where the world’s worst operatives are always seeded.

Unfortunately, this is where Jake is headed because ventilators are the only killer cure until the quackzine arrives. Don’t worry, it’s just a movie.

And it just happens his sister works in emergency crisis management while his ‘husband’ (ugh!) works for Blackstone, the world’s largest and most diabolical asset manager. And there’s a Holocaust connection too with their grandmother so these people come from a long line of bad actors.

Ireland has its very own crisis actor taking part in the hoax: Ann Lane from Cork who just happened to be personal advisor to UN demon Mary Noddy Robinson, former President of Ireland. It doesn’t get much darker than this.

Ann Lane advisor to President Mary Robinson of the JewN is taking part in the hantavirus hoax

The hazmat suits have been dusted down from the Covid/Bird Flu/Ebola studio wardrobes to keep the normies on edge. Amazing the way the cameras are always on site to photograph these scary moments.

Here’s some early predictive programming from The X Files. ‘They’ always like to announce their plans in advance.

They’ve spent the last couple of years concocting air scare after air scare to turn people off flying and achieve their key Agenda 2030 goal of zero mass travel. Now it’s time to destroy cruising: after all, who would want to go on a cruise after this, with rats scurrying around the cabins and deadly pathogens on the loose? It’s another fear-fest to demolish the already crushed travel industry. Your crazy dictators cannot bear the thought of you travelling beyond your 5k without permission from them and up-to-date boosters. Covid was not a one-off. It was a long-term plan. We know where it’s heading.

The cruise launched on April 1st just in case anyone thought it was a real event.

Inventor of the MRNA poison, ‘Dr’ Robert Malone - hero of the fake anti-vaccine brigade in Ireland led by Louise Roseingrave - has been rolled out to push fear about the next pandemic because one of his companies just happens to have a stake in the vaccine. So you definitely know it’s a sigh-op.

Meanwhile, the world’s ‘scientists’ are busy in their labs using their usual ingenious techniques to prove the latest killer virus exists.

Gentle reminder

And…..

Wherever they plan to go with it, there’s only one response to the Hantavirus hoax: prolonged eye roll. It’s designed to send you over the edge. If you switch off your screen, hopefully you’ll never hear of it again.

…