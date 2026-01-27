Something obviously stinks to high heaven about the latest psychological operation played on the Irish people known as #JusticeForGraceLynch, not least because of the clearly orchestrated and contrived outcry for more police state from all the usual suspects including the fake ‘far right’ controlled opposition like Gript.

In between the manufactured ‘multi hazard’ flooding event (aka blocked drains), the story has gone viral everywhere, a factor which should have your noses twitching like a garda in need of a snort. It goes as follows. On Sunday, ‘a 16-year-old girl’ from the working class Dublin suburb of Finglas was ‘mangled’, according to her mother, by a scrambler bike and later ‘died’ in hospital. We have no means of verifying whether the death actually occurred but what followed in its immediate aftermath was obviously choreographed and had an air of pre-planning. If there was a death by scrambler, it is being disgustingly exploited and abused to bring more police state upon the Irish people in the guise of road safety.

Finglas is a hotbed of diehard commies and the psyop capital of Ireland because there are so many willing operatives available to take part in staged events due to years of MK-Ultra training, brainwashing and leftist control. The place is effectively stuffed with crisis actors and Antifa types who’ve been destroying and dumbing down this once decent parish for decades.

Needless to say, in record time, they launched the predictable fundraiser for the funeral which is heading towards €13,000 at time of going to print with a target of €22k. A second fund has raised €16k with a target of €24k. Why is all this money needed? And why is money always the first thing on the agenda in these viral ‘tragedies’? Odd to say the least. It’s almost as if the participants need to be paid.

The ‘family friend’ organising the above fund is not identified: why not? Oddly she spells the address incorrectly as Vally Park and not Valley. Already she’s speaking of getting justice for Grace and demanding political change before the full facts of what happened have emerged. How many times have we seen this bizarre reaction in such events?

Before we move on to the ‘Reaction, Solution’ phase of the event, let’s examine the incident itself - ie the Problem. The fund states that Grace was crossing at traffic lights when she was hit by a scrambler. Media reports say this happened at 2.20pm on Sunday afternoon - very exact timing and significant number 22 (hoax indicator) deployed. The media images of the scene show no sign of blood which we might expect given that her mother said she was ‘mangled’. So was it all washed up? Perhaps but blood usually stains deep on cement. Below is an image of the alleged crime scene. Why is a photographer allowed so close to film it? To reassure the public it actually happened? Why has the scene not been properly covered and preserved? Why was a pair of shoes left behind? Whose shoes are they? How did they come to be detached from their owner? Those of you familiar with these operations are able to interpret the meaning of shoes left at the scene. I don’t need to.

Some of the oddities about the ‘crime scene’ including the placing of a pair of shoes in press images

One of the essential ingredients of a political operation is a plethora of ambulances and fire brigades. The scene below shows at least ten emergency vehicles. Why were so many required for one death? To reassure the public that it actually happened?

And here’s the alleged culprit coming out of court. They got him suspiciously quickly. How so? Was he known to the guards? Try not to split your sides laughing. This clip is comedy.

Now, we’ll look at the ‘reaction’. As is standard in these operations, large volumes of unwrapped floral bouquets started to appear at the scene within minutes of the event going live, many of them originating from the same supplier as if they had been bought in bulk. Where we see flowers, candles, balloons, petitions, vigils and wall-to-wall coverage after a media death, we should know to suspect an ulterior motive and pre-planning.

The mother’s reaction and public appearances in the immediate aftermath of the death surprised even normies. Siobhan Lynch was out protesting within a day of her daughter’s death demanding a change in the law saying she will ‘fight and fight to get scramblers, scooters and everything off these streets’. A bit extreme, no?

This is of course completely abnormal behaviour after the death of a child: the idea that one could be out marching up and down the street in the hours after their daughter has been killed, giving speeches and making ultimatums to politicians is hard to swallow. Most parents aren’t able to stand after the sudden death of a child, let alone speak. But even the banners were ready to go. If she is genuine, she is being exploited by some very evil people who are taking advantage of her grief.

Perfectly in sync with the mother’s demands, the mainstream media and all of the political parties had identical scripts. Below, a state operative in the guise of a journalist demanding drone surveillance no less because of the accident.

Think about it, how exactly could drones in the sky police lads on scooters? It’s a red herring. The push for new surveillance laws following this event has nothing to do with scrambler bikes and anti-social behaviour. It’s to roll out more laws to control, monitor and frustrate motorists and install more of the Agenda 2030 digital prison. Big Daddy Government does not care about your children - remember deadly vaccines.

The technocrats who control Ireland need to replace guards on the street with drones and other AI surveillance equipment but the law does not facilitate that yet. What better opportunity than the alleged death of a teenager to usher in emergency laws and make it happen. See this article from October last: gardai not allowed to use drones.

Lo and behold, the matter is back on the table overnight.

Laughably, the trufer media for dummies, Gript, us calling for drone surveillance too proving everything we have said about them being bought-off shills.

If you can’t see that you’re being played, you’re blind. Nobody in their right mind wants out of control youths using scramblers. For the gardai who run the drug trade in Dublin, these bikes have been a particular scourge because they have lost control of their dealers and suppliers. Scramblers have given their touts the ability to escape from them with ease and speed, and the guards have less control over them. But the lawlessness surrounding these bikes has been deliberately orchestrated to bring in more police state of an AI nature such as drones. In fact, it’s very likely that those causing the bulk of the anti-social behaviour on scramblers are either gardai themselves or working for them to bring about this change in the law. Little do they know it is designed to replace them in the long run.

These latest moves have nothing to do with protecting the public. They’re about forcing the boot of the State even harder down on people’s necks. But most are too clueless to see that. Here’s an insight from the 1957 Czech Communist playbook explaining exactly what’s gone on in Finglas in the last two days and how every staged event works.

Next psyop incoming shortly.