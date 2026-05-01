Did you know the Jews have their own private militia in the English capital which operates independently of the London Met? It’s called Shomrim - the Hebrew word for guards. They even have their own court system. It’s not surprising, given they are the most privileged group of people in the world, and of course the most ‘persecuted’, which is why they had to stage yet another anti-Semitic attack this week to nurture that protected status and secure even more privilege and taxpayer cash.

The story goes as follows: two Jewish men were stabbed in the north-west London suburb of Golders Green on Wednesday morning by an obese Somalian who was, as they always are, well known to the police and recruited in 2020 as an asset by their ‘anti-extremism programme’, a byword for crisis acting terror school. This MI5/Mossad outfit scouts down suitable patsies for use in psychological operations, many of whom have been illegally trafficked to the UK for this very purpose. ‘Mentally ill’ Essa Suleiman, whose previous roles include translator and security guard, was used in a media operation in 2008 involving the stabbing of a police officer - another likely tale.

The usual stereotype, the people they want you to hate so you don’t see the real enemy

The victims ‘are recovering in hospital’ - in other words, it was a non-event, yet it’s been declared a ‘national emergency’ and was immediately classified as a terrorist attack because it involved Jews. If any other class of person was targeted, it would be ranked as just another run-of-the-mill stabbing.

They launched the sham CCTV of the ‘drug-crazed knifeman’ almost as quickly as the event went live, always a sure sign of trickery. If a stabbing of this nature had really happened, footage of the crime would not be released for public consumption, not least out of respect for the victim and their family members and especially pending a police investigation, jury trial and prosecution. The only reason they generate bogus footage is to make the psyop look real.

In the video above, note how the clip just happens to end before we can see any actual stabbing or injuries. Impeccable timing. Same with the second scene. The tree conveniently blocks the moment of impact. Classic Jewish theatre. In the bargain-basement scene below, the rucksack-bearing ✅ perpetrator is ‘apprehended’ in typical over-the-top fashion in a scene unworthy even of a Benny Hill sketch. How any sentient person can actually swallow this garbage is scary. The officers start kicking the suspect in the head (it’s actually his shoulder because they’re only acting after all). Again, this scenario would never happen in real life because the police involved would know such vicious behaviour would result in firing. And if it were real, whoever was filming would have been removed by officers immediately and had his phone seized for fear of the footage being released. Apologies for posting this video but remember it’s just play-acting. Please Jews, better storylines. It’s so painfully fake.

Of course, the bent police hierarchy in the JewK have said such a response is perfectly appropriate for dealing with any Jewish attacker even if he is mentally ill. This is all part of the demoralisation programme of the English people who can now expect to have their heads kicked in by a copper if they glance even sideways at a small hat so they won’t dare. Divide and conquer.

The wall-to-wall coverage of the event reveals again how the mainstream media, alternative media and social media are all fully controlled and run by Jews now. All stories spin the usual tripe: more laws to protect the poor Jews, English are vile anti-Semites, more CCTV, more police state, more hate laws, politicians devastated, royals to visit, nation in mourning, blah blah blah….

‘But it’s the Jesuits’

This clip gives an insight into some of the odious coverage of the event in the last few days.

And of course, an enormous cash injection of £25 million (just for starters) made its way into Jewish coffers the day after the event, bringing total public funding to Jews to £65m this year so far. Would a Catholic parish get such a payout after a similar event? No. But keep blaming the Jesuits and Rome. It must be them 🙄.

The graph below shows how when a Jewish community is ‘attacked’, the average government payout is £187 per person compared to 18 cents to the average Brit when a Christian church is targeted. So much for their equal status utopia.

Of course, the Jews have acquired most of their wealth and influence by playing the victim. That’s why they invented the Holocaust. And the money they made on that allowed them to take control of banking, politics, the courts, media, Hollywood, academia and the entire corporate world to bring about their long-term goal: the destruction of Christendom.

In order to retain global control, they have to maintain permanent victim status and do so by perpetrating staged events such as these 👇 and thousands of others which were never exposed.

And these…

(See link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1LkhWjIPbC9z3dEkq3qSESXYfnBHyRWQ1QexaexARez8/edit?pli=1&gid=0#gid=0)

The intense levels of paranoia and Munchausen’s syndrome created in the heads of ordinary Jews as a result of these terror stories nurture a toxic victim mentality in Jewish populations that feeds the cycle. Jews have to be kept in a state of perpetual fear and terror - if not the charade collapses and with it their global money-laundering scheme.

In the picture below, note the stage prop in the right-hand corner: a terrifying Iranian flag feigning the ever-present threat of scary Muslims to generate more fear porn and fake hate.

Look a little closer and you’ll see a fluorescent operative standing behind it, no doubt a member of the local militia. Their sloppiness shows how little they care about being caught.

It’s no coincidence that this week, the cabal also announced an ominous reminder of what always happens after anti-semitic events: Australians got their medicine for December’s Bondi hoax with no less than 14 changes to the law including tighter gun control and more hate speech regulations. Modus Operandi 101.

So predictable. More police state laws will be making their way through Westminster soon. Here’s a Bondi refresher ⬇️

Nobody wants to hurt any Jews. We want them to convert to the love and salvation of Jesus Christ. Only then will they stop playing the victim, degrading themselves and wrecking Western civilisation with the hordes they’re importing from the Third World. As long as Christians continue to see Muslims as the enemy, they’re missing the point - and that’s what the controlled opposition wants them to do. Until we break this cycle of delusion, nothing is going to change. Let this be another wake-up call.