Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

Gemma O'Doherty's Substack

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Gemma O’Doherty
5hEdited

Thank you for all of your continued support. As I am shadowbanned everywhere, please share my post if you can so that we can continue to break the spell. As always, I love to hear your insights.

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Bernard Doug Cook's avatar
Bernard Doug Cook
6h

Wow, as usual Gemma pulls no punches when it comes to "outting" what's been going on around us for decades, the manufactured narrative that Jews are the eternal victim & how they're raised with what she describes as a "munchausen-like" mentality that says even if you're not being persecuted you must create the persecution, even if it means fellow Jews must suffer for the greater good.

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