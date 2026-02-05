Germ Theory For Five-Year-Olds
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Gemma O'Doherty's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Absolutely brilliant - ye know that when you read how Pasteur 'isolated' rabies you'd slap your thigh in paroxysms of mirth (Flann O'Brien), in other words, you'd literally die laughing. And then there's the alternate notes the fraud Pasteur kept that basically said, 'I'm a fraud and I've been talkin' shite!". Yer welcome.
Sounds okay unless someone asks what killed 19% more people n the US in 2020--a massive increase in deaths, compared to the highest previous increase of just 4% in 1993--529k more people dead in 2020 alone. As long as everyone pretends the mass-casualties in 2020 either didn't happen, or were minimal and easily explained by medical malpractice or the like--and there is no discussion of a possible mass-murder using some as-yet unidentified covert weapon, because that would be a crazy conspiracy theory.